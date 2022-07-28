Recruiting: Jacksonville's Broom commits to South Alabama

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville's state-champion basketball team has a second college commit.
Guard John Broom announced via social media Thursday that he will play for South Alabama.
He chose the Jaguars over reported offers from Alabama State, Clemson, Jacksonville State, Mississippi State, Radford, Samford, Tennessee Tech and Tulane.
"When i visited the campus, it felt a lot like home," Broom said. "I love South Alabama’s play style. I believe can fit very well in the play style they have.
"They’ve only showed me love, and i felt like this was the best decision for me."
Broom was a key figure in Jacksonville's run to its first-ever state title in boys' basketball this past season. The 6-foot-6 swingman, set to enter his senior season, averaged 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game. He made 51 of 111 3-point shots and added 36 blocks and 48 steals.
He was a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state pick and finalist for 4A player of the year. He was also a first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County pick.
Broom joins former Jacksonville teammate Cade Phillips among Division I commits. Phillips committed to Tennessee in June and will play his senior year of high school ball at Missouri's Link Academy.
Broom reaffirmed Thursday that he is "sticking with JHS" for his senior year. The school relieved Shane Morrow as head coach Monday, and girls' head coach Tres Buzan will take over the boys' program.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.