Recruiting: Jacksonville's Broom commits to South Alabama

jacksonville v escambia co - state championship 021 tw.jpg

Jacksonville #5 John Broom drives in against Escambia County in the AHSAA Boy’s 4A State Championship at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Friday, March 4, 2022.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville's state-champion basketball team has a second college commit.

Guard John Broom announced via social media Thursday that he will play for South Alabama.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.