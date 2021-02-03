Recruiting: In fitting balance, baseball-bound Higgins celebrates on football day

OXFORD — Trey Higgins will go down as one of Calhoun County’s most decorated multi-sport athletes. It’s only fitting that he would celebrate his college-baseball future with Mississippi State on football’s National Signing Day.
Oxford’s three-year starter at quarterback and fourth-year starter in baseball joined six football teammates — wide receiver Roc Taylor (Memphis), defensive back Rod Elston (Jacksonville State), offensive lineman Brandon Kirksey (West Alabama), tight end/H-back Emerick Hamilton (Aurora University), defensive lineman Zion Dark (Ellsworth Community College) and linebacker Chanceton Holifield (Culver-Stockton College) — in Wednesday’s ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.
Defensive back Delvon Fegans (Northeast Mississippi Community College) signed Wednesday but could not attended the ceremony.
Higgins officially signed with Mississippi State in November, while the football team made its run to the Class 6A quarterfinals. He signed privately and posted pictures to social media.
“Baseball is a little different than football,” Higgins said. “The signing day is a little earlier.
“I didn’t want to do, like, this during the football season, because I didn’t want any distractions from the team. I wanted to do it privately then celebrate with my teammates later on.”
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior was one of 12 football players statewide chosen for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Super All-State team in 2020. He’s a two-time, first-team all-state selection and finalist for ASWA Class 6A back of the year in 2019 and 2020.
Higgins completed 168 of 260 passes for 2,800 yards and 40 touchdowns last season. His 40 touchdown passes tie him for 11th all-time in Alabama, according to Alabama High School Athletic Association records.
He threw just eight interceptions.
Higgins also rushed 131 times for 1,011 yards and 16 scores, giving him 3,811 total yards and 56 rushing or passing touchdowns, leaving him eighth all-time in AHSAA history.
In career stats, Higgins passed for 7,128 yards and 94 touchdowns (eighth all-time). He also rushed for 2,876 yards and 36 scores.
His 10,004 total career yards rank seventh in AHSAA history, and his 130 passing or rushing touchdowns ranks him ninth.
Higgins helped Oxford win its first state football championship in 26 years as a junior. His dad, Revy, was part of Oxford’s state-title football teams of 1988 and 1989.
In baseball, Trey Higgins was an all-state pick as a sophomore, batting .350 with 41 RBIs and 24 steals.
There was no all-state team in 2020. The AHSAA halted spring-sports team activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic March 13, three days after completion of the Calhoun County tournament.
His senior baseball season looms, and it’s all baseball from here.
Higgins had football offers, including Southern Mississippi, Jacksonville State, South Alabama, Western Kentucky, Troy and Coastal Carolina. All schools that offered him in football also offered him the option to play baseball.
Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina and Alabama offered him in baseball. He committed early and signed in November.
When did he know?
“When I put pen to paper,” Higgins said.
He said his early commitment to baseball and the on-going pandemic slowed his football recruiting.
“I always wanted to play both as long as I could, but I always knew the sport would pick me,” he said. “It will all work itself out, and that’s exactly what it did.
“It happened sooner than I expected, but it’s all part of God’s plan.”