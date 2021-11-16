RECRUITING: Heflin's McDaniel makes it official, signs with JSU

HEFLIN — Cleburne County's Brooklyn McDaniel made it official Tuesday, signing to play basketball for Jacksonville State University.
The 6-foot-0 McDaniel announced her commitment in July. She was an all-area pick as a junior in 2020-21, averaging 16.2 points and 11.2 rebounds a game. She also blocked 53 shots and had 56 steals.
"I didn't have any offers until, like, last year, not any serious offers," she said in July. "I had, like two, but not big schools. Whenever I went to play AAU ball this year, like travel ball, that's when it started with Lipscomb and Snead State, Alabama A&M and all of those people.
"This summer, we went to Jacksonville to play school ball, and they saw me, and they were like, 'I like that girl. I want her to come play for me."
She committed after touring JSU's facilities.
"I'm super proud of this kid," Cleburne County coach Todd Gable said. "Hard work pays off. This kid is always working. She is in the gym getting shots up, lifting weights, running over two miles a day.
"She wants to be the best. I want to thank Coach (Rick) Pietri and Coach (Eric) Wise and the rest of JSU staff for showing a commitment to her. JSU has found a diamond."