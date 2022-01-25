Recruiting: Heflin's Boyd signs with Gadsden State

A coaching change didn't sway Cleburne County volleyball standout Karley Boyd from her college choice.
The 5-foot-9 senior hitter signed Thursday to play for Gadsden State Community College after trying out for two coaches there.
"I tried out for GSCC while Connie Clark was still coaching, but as they changed their coaching staff, I was a little less determined to play," Boyd said. "Coach Courtney Brothers then reached out to me and asked me to try out for her, so I went, and it still felt right for me to play there.
"I am really looking forward to this opportunity of being able to play. Go Cardinals."
Boyd finished the 2021 season with 318 kills, 188 digs and 34 aces.
"Karley Boyd is one of the hardest workers I know," Cleburne County coach Jordan Sides said. "She would put time in outside of practice to make herself better.
"She was a great leader for this team and will be extremely hard to replace. I’m excited to watch her play at the next level and I know she will do great."
Boyd looks forward to playing close to home.
"Family is a major component in my life, so being able to stay close to home and being able to continue playing just made the decision easier," she said.