Recruiting: Goodson bets on self, and Carson-Newman bets on him

Connor Goodson shares unsure times with the rest of us. but he’s stood reassured about a few things since just the wrong hit from a football helmet at just the wrong time tore his lower left leg up last August.
One, a quicker-expected-recovery validates his aggressive approach to rehab.
Two, he’s in the right place, surrounded by family plus Donoho coaches and teammates who care like family.
Three, Goodson stands reassured that he’s headed to the right place to play college football, complete with a coach who’s been through what he’s going through and kept the faith.
The senior running back/linebacker made it official Friday, signing with Carson-Newman. He plans to redshirt as a freshman to give his knee plenty of time to restrengthen for a contact sport like football, but he knows he has time.
“They stood out to me,” Goodson said. “The facilities were nice, but it was really the people. The coaches were all, you could tell the coaches cared about the players as people, not just as an athlete.
“That stood out to me, because that’s what I feel like I have here.”
Goodson played five years of high football school football under Mark Sanders at Donoho and his entire baseball career under Steve Gendron.
Motivation to play his senior baseball season after Donoho made the Class 1A state final for the first time ever last spring fueled Goodson’s fire to rehab his knee. He’s playing, and count that a minor miracle.
Goodson was running down the sideline at White Plains on Aug. 27 of last year. He went to cut just as a White Plains defender arrived.
Scenes from Connor Goodson's signing ceremony at Donoho today. He'll play football for Carson-Newman. pic.twitter.com/dTWMZJBgcb— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) March 18, 2022
“It was really just a freak accident,” Goodson said. “I was running down he left sideline, and their safety was coming down. He got low, and I tried to plant and cut back in.
“What ended up happening was his helment caught the inside of my left knee. When it hit, I couldn’t stay up. My knee shot out to the left, and it ripped everything … and broke.”
The damage was severe … a fully torn anterior cruciate ligment and meniscus, partially torn medial collateral and LCL and a cracked kneecap, tibia and fibula.
He underwent surgery Sept. 17.
Scroll down his Twitter page to Nov. 30, 2021, and watch a video of Goodson shuffle through a ladder drill … part of his agility work he did then, along with box squats.
Scroll back up to Dec. 30, and watch a video of him squatting 225 pounds three times.
On Jan. 14, he sidesteps and sprints in the Donoho parking lot.
And yes, he worked well ahead of schedule. Doctors told Goodson that professional football players can make it back to playing status in nine months to a year. For non-contact sports like baseball, he could make it back in seven months.
Doctors cleared him for baseball last week, six months out from surgery.
“I was very aggressive,” he said. “I probably did a little more than I should have, but I think it ended up helping me in the long run.”
His football recruitment played out during his rehab. He looked at several small schools in the Southeast, he said, with offers from Tabor, Culver-Stockton, Clarke University.
Some schools pulled offers because of his injury, Goodson said. Southeastern began talking to him before his injury but said it couldn’t offer him until he worked out on campus.
“I wasn’t cleared to work out at that point, so I couldn’t do anything,” he said. “I had to basically sit there and watch that opportunity go away.”
Carson-Newman blipped his radar when he went to Tusculum for their Nov. 13 game. He reached out to their head coach, Mike Clowney, who invited Goodson for a visit.
Goodson visited on Jan. 15 and found a place willing to bet on his recovery.
“A couple of players and then my recruiting coach (Josh Turner) at Carson-Newman, he tore his ACL his seior year in high school,” Goodson said. “He went on to play at Carson-Newman, so he believed that there was a better chance of me coming back and playing and actually having success than some of the other coaches who were like, ‘Well, he’s hurt. He’s done.’”
Carson-Newman offered Goodson well ahead of his being cleared to play baseball.
Fastforward to Friday, and Goodson sat with family and teammates in Donoho’s library in front of a Falcon-themed backdrop. A maroon-gray-and-white cover draped over their table.
Sausage balls and cupcakes, some with blue icing and others with orange icing to salute Carson-Newman’s colors, waited on anohther draped table to their right.
The centerpiece of the serving table was Goodson’s framed senior football picture, with old No. 23 pointing at the camera.
Sanders spoke to lead off the ceremony, touching on the “gruesome injury”l that Goodson overcame. Sanders looked from the assembled crowd to the table.
“I just want to tell you how much I love you and how much just you and your family mean to me and the rest of us,” Sanders said. “I love year heart, man. I love what you’re willing to do for yourself and your future.”
Then came Goodson’s time to talk. He pointed to his teammates.
“Me personally and the guys right there, I know we’re not the same players without Coach Sanders, or really any of the coaches,” he said. “All of them have had huge impacts on my life, and I’m sure theirs, as well. …
“I appreciate that, and I love you, and I love all of my teammates that I’ve played with.”