Recruiting: Four from Oxford pick their schools, including Bunn to Kentucky

OXFORD — The wait was worth it for Oxford High offensive lineman Jackson Bunn.
After fielding several smaller offers, Bunn reeled in the big fish, almost at the last moment. At a National Signing Day celebration at Oxford High's media center, Bunn announced he will attend Kentucky of the Southeastern Conference and play football as a preferred walk-on.
Three Oxford teammates announced their choices, too: wide receiver Emari Carroll signed with Charleston, a Division II school based in West Virginia, while defensive back Michael Battle and defensive end Josiah Kimbrough picked Millsaps, a Division III school based in Mississippi.
"As a group, they're four young men who love the game, love their teammates and love Oxford," Oxford head coach Sam Adams said. "I couldn't be prouder of each of those guys. Truth is, in today's landscape of college athletics, it's very difficult to get any kind of opportunity. It's a lot different than it was five or 10 years ago."
Bunn said he had some FCS offers and an FBS offer. Those were scholarship offers, but he added that Kentucky was by far the biggest school to pursue him. He said Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser visited the school to give Bunn a chance.
"He gave me an opportunity to play," Bunn said. "Definitely going to make the most of it."
In addition, he will get to study what he wants: mining engineering.
"For me as a person to develop, this is the best place to do it," Bunn said. "A degree they have there, mining engineering, is about the only one you can go to, other than Ole Miss. It's geological engineering."
Said Adams: "Jackson is the epitome of a guy that's kept his nose to the grindstone. May not have been one of those household-type names as an offensive lineman, but continued to put in the work day after day. Had a lot of smaller offers, and luckily had a big opportunity to pop up with Kentucky."
Carroll has shined on offense and defense for Oxford but he said Charleston is looking at him as a receiver.
"They liked my film, and I liked them a lot," he said. "I went on an official (visit), and they gave me a lot of money in scholarships. It was a hard decision, but it felt like home, and that's what I went with."
Said Adams: "Emari Carroll, both years I've been here, he's played on both sides of the ball. He played well on both sides of the ball. Made some huge plays for us. Probably brought more energy to the team than anybody else I've been around on any team."
Kimbrough said he and Battle hadn't determined they would attend the same school. It happened almost by chance.
"We talked about it, but we didn't know we were both going to go there until this last visit we took over there," he said. "We decided that's where we wanted to go."
While Kimbrough will play defensive end, Battle said Millsaps is looking at him as playing Star in the defensive backfield.
"This will give me a better opportunity academic-wise and football-wise," he said. "I feel like I can go up there and change a lot. I feel like I can play and that Millsaps is my college."
Kimbrough said Millsaps was the right place for him.
"It's close to home and family," said Kimbrough, who drew interest from Belhaven, West Virginia Wesleyan and Culver Stockton, among others. "Going over there on visits, they made me feel more and more welcome every time I was there. I just like the atmosphere there."
About Kimbrough, Adams said, "Josiah Kimbrough has battled as an undersized defensive lineman but provided great leadership for us. He was a team captain this year. He's one of the more positive, respectful human beings that I've ever been around."
As for Battle, Adams said, "Mike Battle, as a football player, he's explosive. On the undersized end of the spectrum at inside linebacker, but great effort and great enthusiasm."
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.