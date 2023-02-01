 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Four from Oxford pick their schools, including Bunn to Kentucky

OXFORD — The wait was worth it for Oxford High offensive lineman Jackson Bunn.

After fielding several smaller offers, Bunn reeled in the big fish, almost at the last moment. At a National Signing Day celebration at Oxford High's media center, Bunn announced he will attend Kentucky of the Southeastern Conference and play football as a preferred walk-on.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.