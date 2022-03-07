Recruiting: Five Saks football players make college destinations official

SAKS — The class that got Saks within an overtime thriller of a state-championship football game had its day to put pen to paper Monday.
Sean Parnell and DeNiro Goode signed with Faulkner University at a ceremony at Saks High School. Jalen McCants, Rickey Garrett and Braelan Robinson also made their college intentions official.
McCants signed with Wooster and Robinson with Carson Newman. McCants will be a preferred walk-on at UAB.
They were part of a class got early playing time as sophomores in 2019 then 19-3 after starting 2020 2-3. The Wildcats made the 2020 Class 3A quarterfinals and 2021 semifinals, falling 52-44 to Piedmont in overtime.
McCants, a wide receiver, and Robinson, a two-way lineman, were first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state selections. Parnell, a quarterback, was an honorable-mention pick.
All were All-Calhoun County players in 2021 ... Garrett at running back and Goode at linebacker.