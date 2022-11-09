Recruiting: Five Oxford baseball players sign

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Oxford's five baseball signees Wednesday: (from left) Jackson Crow (East Mississippi Community College), Hayes Harrison (Northwest Shoals Community College), Sam Robertson (Auburn), Peyton Watts (Troy) and Drew McCormick (Jacksonville State).
Oxford's three Division i signees (from left), Sam Robertson (Auburn), Drew McCormick (Jacksonville State) and Peyton Watts (Troy), have a moment after Wednesday's ceremony in the school's media center.
OXFORD — Oxford’s baseball team has taken the field to the T.I. song “Bring Em Out” in recent years, and colleges brought’em out on the first day of the November signing period.
Five Oxford players made it official Wednesday: shortstop Sam Robertson (Auburn); second baseman/pitcher Peyton Watts (Troy); pitcher Drew McCormick (Jacksonville State); first baseman/pitcher Hayes Harrison (Northwest-Shoals Community College); and pitcher Jackson Crow (East Mississippi Community College).
With five total signees, including three Division I signees, the signing ceremony matched the initial signing ceremony for the 2012 Class 6A state-championship team. Three 2012 players signed later, and the 2023 team could add signees, Oxford coach Wes Brooks said.
The 2012 group included Jackson Stephens, now with the Atlanta Braves, Tucker Simpson and Zach Lovvorn. Stephens and Lovvorn wound up going pro, after a favorable draft day, and Simpson signed with Florida.
"in 2012, we had five guys to sign in the fall of 2011," he said. "We had three more guys to sign later in the year, so that brings back to mind that there were three D-Is and two JUCOs. ...
"Caleb Thomas is at Snead today, working out with them, and i feel good about Hayden Gallahar. All of our other guys that are seniors, Trace Adams, Caleb Robertson, all of those guys will have an opportunity."
Oxford also had five sign in 2018: Brody Syer, Brennan McCullough, Hayden Green, Cayden Sparks and Caden Higgins.
Brooks called Wedneday "a great day for Oxford baseball."
Robertson batted .432 with two home runs and 37 RBIs in 2022, with 28 hits in Oxford's last 10 games. He also stole 16 bases.
Robertson committed to Auburn as a sophomore.
"I chose Auburn because that was the first major school that showed interest in me," he said.
Watts batted .405 with three home runs and 28 RBIs.
"I chose Troy just based off of the fact that it felt like home," he said. "I felt like I needed to be there."
Harrison, the reigning Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year, batted .411 with 30 RBIs. On the mound, he went 6-2 with a save, 1.57 ERA and 48 strikeouts and six walks.
"It was a lot of prayer and decisions that we had to make to decide here at Northwest Shoals," Harrison said. "Thank you to Coach (David) Langston for giving me this opportunity to be here.
"I felt like they were a good fit. Everybody there seemed like they wanted me there and they were going to love me from the moment I stepped in the door."
Robertson and Harrison were first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state picks. Watts made second team. All were All-Calhoun County picks, and Harrison was the 4A-6A all-county player of the year.
McCormick missed most of the 2022 season with a hip flexor injury. He batted .500 (4-for-8) and have four strikeouts with two earned runs in four innings pitched.
"The reason I chose JSU is, it's like a family," McCormick said. "Everybody liked me, and it felt like home."
Crow struck out seven batters and gave up five earned runs in five innings. Brooks calls him Oxford's CEO ... "chief energy officer."
Crow will take his energy to East Mississippi, which discovered him at an Alabama Baseball Coaches Association event.
"I went on my visit, and it felt like home there," Crow said. "Their motto is 'development,' and I feel like I can develop there."
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.