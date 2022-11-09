 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Five Oxford baseball players sign

OXFORD — Oxford’s baseball team has taken the field to the T.I. song “Bring Em Out” in recent years, and colleges brought’em out on the first day of the November signing period.

Five Oxford players made it official Wednesday: shortstop Sam Robertson (Auburn); second baseman/pitcher Peyton Watts (Troy); pitcher Drew McCormick (Jacksonville State); first baseman/pitcher Hayes Harrison (Northwest-Shoals Community College); and pitcher Jackson Crow (East Mississippi Community College).

Oxford baseball signing 7

Oxford's three Division i signees (from left), Sam Robertson (Auburn), Drew McCormick (Jacksonville State) and Peyton Watts (Troy), have a moment after Wednesday's ceremony in the school's media center.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.