Recruiting: Faith's Richerzhagen will play on, at LaGrange College

Just beyond a breakthrough season for Faith Christian boys’ basketball came a college breakthrough for one of its best players Thursday.
Senior forward Ethan Richerzhagen made it official before a crowd of family, friends, coaches and Faith administrators in the school’s gymnasium, signing to play for NCAA Division III LaGrange College in Georgia.
The ceremony comes on the heels of Faith’s best season in years. Under first-year coach Cory Hughes, the Lions finished 24-11 and reached its first Northeast Regional since 2011, falling 43-41 to Decatur Heritage in the final.
Richerzhagen averaged 22.9 points and 7.9 rebounds. The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted him second-team all-state in Class 1A.
Hughes highlighted Thursday’s ceremony with a prayer, which, he said, Richerzhagen will need to complete his prescribed summer workout from LaGrange coach Kendal Wallace. Richerzhagen has to make 10,000 shots, which Hughes said would average out to 114 a day.
It’s the next step toward realizing a dream, Richerzhagen said.
“If you had asked me my seventh-grade year, me and my mom were talking about this, me going to college, we would’ve laughed,” he said. “Playing at a small school, you wouldn’t think people would get to do that or would get that opportunity..
“But definitely, when you put year heart and mind to it, and you focus on what you want to do, it’s very possible. I hope I was a good example of that. It doesn’t matter what level it is, getting out of high school and getting that next opportunity, it’s like a point-one percent chance of doing that.”
Hughes said Richerzhagen meant “everything” to Faith’s team this past season, happily adjusting to taking fewer shots and getting teammates more involved.
More from Ethan Richerzhagen's signing ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/RRmbdGJ5oH— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 7, 2022
“From the beginning of the season, I asked him, I said, ‘We can be decent team with you just playing how you play,’” Hughes said. “But I said, ‘If you get these other four on the floor the ball, then we’ll be a really, really good team. …
“That was the Glencoe tournament, like, our fourth game of the year, and that dude did it the whole tournament. We almost beat (Class 6A) Fort Payne in that tournament.”