Recruiting: Faith's Garrett runs on to Huntingdon

Levi Garrett has helped Faith Christian cross country reach the state meet, and he'll take his career to the state capitol.
Garrett celebrated Wednesday his intention to run for Huntingdon College, an NCAA Division III school in Montgomery.
Garrett has been a part of Faith's cross country team since seventh grade. He qualified for the state meet four times, two times with his team. He has been a top-10 finisher at section twice and twice a top-25 finisher at state.
He set a personal record for the 5,000-meter run of 18 minutes, 26.70 seconds, and was captain of the team for two years.