Recruiting: Donoho's Elliott signs with Wallace Selma

ANNISTON — For the fourth straight year, Donoho has had a baseball player sign a college scholarship.
Lucas Elliott, a senior and the team's catcher, has signed with Wallace Community College Selma, which is located in the city where his grandparents live. He put pen to paper during a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Donoho school library, with plenty of family, teammates, coaches, teachers and classmates there to celebrate.
"Luke's been a staple for us," Donoho baseball coach and athletics director Steve Gendron said at the signing ceremony. "He's been a starter behind the dish for four years."
Then, Gendron joked, "He was terrible at first, but he's gotten a lot better."
Turning serious, he added, "He's a good kid, on and off the field. I'm proud of you and looking forward to going down there and watching you play. Keep working hard."
Elliott said he also had contact with Gadsden State and Huntingdon. In addition, he has talked to UAB and Arkansas State, although they might be possible landing spots after his time at Wallace Selma.
He added that choosing Wallace Selma was an easy choice, considering his family connection with the city.
"It’s a strong-knit community," he said. "My grandparents, they own a funeral home service, so they know everybody. I've been around social gatherings my whole life. Being around that community and seeing how big of a family they are and how they take in everybody is really great."
Elliott said he's always had a goal of playing college baseball, but that he didn't think about it seriously until his junior season at Donoho.
"I had expectations for myself, and my teammates and the community (had expectations) of what I could do," he said. "My junior season, I started to believe I had a shot at this and could go on to the next level. It's always been in my mind since I was little. I always wanted to play college ball."
