Recruiting: Donoho's Elliott signs with Wallace Selma

Donoho baseball

Donoho's Lucas Elliott, middle, with his parents, seated with him, and Donoho baseball coach and athletics director Steve Gendron, standing.

 Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

ANNISTON — For the fourth straight year, Donoho has had a baseball player sign a college scholarship.

Lucas Elliott, a senior and the team's catcher, has signed with Wallace Community College Selma, which is located in the city where his grandparents live. He put pen to paper during a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Donoho school library, with plenty of family, teammates, coaches, teachers and classmates there to celebrate.

