Recruiting: County champion Gattis signs with Wallace State

WHITE PLAINS — Abby Gattis became a Calhoun County and state golf champion in the spring. On Friday, she became a college signee.
The White Plains senior signed with Wallace State Community College on Friday at White Plains High School.
"I've been watching Wallace State and how they compete and everything for awhile," she said. "Then most of my friends committed there, so I know people on the team, and when they compete, they compete to win. I like to win."
Gattis won the Calhoun County tournament April 3 and went on to finish seventh in the state tournament, helping White Plains win a Class 4A-5A state title, the Wildcats' third.
She was also the Alabama Junior Golf Association player of the year for 2020 and leads the standings in 2021.
Gattis credited her parents, David and Jenny Gattis, and former White Plains teammate Hanna Dyar for helping her succeed.
"My parents have traveled all over the state of Alabama with me to these tournaments," she said. "Without them, I wouldn't be where I am now.
"And then I've always looked up to Hanna Dyar. Just starting from seventh grade, Coach (Justin) Mallicoat said, 'You're playing with HD on tryouts.' I was like, 'Who is HD?' It was Hanna, and we've been like sisters ever since."