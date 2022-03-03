Recruiting: Connections, coach's energy helped Piedmont trio find next-level chances

PIEDMONT — College football coaches sell recruits many ways. Delta State’s Todd Cooley sold Austin Estes with energy.
Oh, and the chance to play football and baseball didn’t hurt, either.
Thursday marked Piedmont’s ceremony honoring signees Estes and Omarion Foster, both bound for Delta State, and Landon Smart, headed for Davidson. Estes will play two sports. Foster and Smart will play football.
Thursday’s ceremony came a month after National Signing Day because of illness and the inability for some key people to attend.
The three signed their official paperwork on Feb. 2. Thursday, they pretended to sign what Piedmont athletics director and head football coach Steve Smith called copies of a softball tournament schedule.
As if getting a jump on St. Patrick’s Day, Estes and Foster wore green Under Armour Delta State T-shirts and caps. Smart wore a red Davidson cap to go with a black shirt and red tie.
Family, friends, teammates and classmates filled the lobby for Piedmont’s
Scenes from ceremony for Piedmont signees Omarion Foster, Landon Smart and Austin Estes. pic.twitter.com/hFZQYSuNKa— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) March 3, 2022
gymnasium.
Former Piedmont standout Jakari Foster attended virtually. Omarion Foster held the IPad facing forward as he and other family members posed for pictures.
Jakari Foster, now a defensive back for the University of North Alabama, rotated the screen then back again. Smith stopped the family member carrying the IPad to the head table to say hi to his former player.
“It’s always something funny with him,” Omarion Foster, also a defensive back, said of his brother. “He always lights up the room.”
All three players had their reasons for their college choices. Smart had help landing at Davidson from once and future teammate Kaedon Jenkins, who retweeted Smart’s highlights video.
Austin Eisenhofer, Davidson’s player-development coordinator, saw it.
“They just started talking to me,” Smart said. “K.J. is really the reason I got recruited by them, actually. Good thing I knew him.”
Estes’ recruitment was more of an evolution. The senior wide receiver/kick returner in football and outfielder/shortstop/pitcher in baseball signed with Delta State two months after signing to play baseball for Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
Because junior colleges are not governed by the NCAA, Estes could back out of his commitment to CVCC and take the later-arriving, two-sport offer from Delta State, an NCAA Division II program.
The Delta State scholarship will also cover more of his cost, though Estes said that wasn’t the biggest factor in his switch.
There was the chance to play football as well as baseball, a chance the 5-foot-9 Estes didn’t think he’d have because of his size.
“Coach Cooley from Delta State gave me my first football offer, and I’m so blessed,” Estes said. “He told me, ‘You might not be the tallest or the biggest, but you’re the fastest white boy I’ve ever seen.’
“He gave me some type of hope.”
More scenes from ceremony for Piedmont signees Omarion Foster, Austin Estes and Landon Smart. pic.twitter.com/rEfURMLkM9— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) March 3, 2022
Cooley’s colorful statement did more than appeal to Estes’ psyche. It was part of a larger, energetic picture Estes picked up from his future coach.
“It was how excited the coaches and the staff was when we went down there,” Estes said. “Me and Omar, we had a six-and-a-half-hour drive down there. We got there at 9 a.m., and the coach is fired up, drinking coffee, and Omar and I had just woke up.
“He carried it the rest of the day.”
Smith called Estes, Foster and Smart “staples of the program” across multiple sports. Besides football and baseball, Estes has run indoor track and wrestled. Foster played football, basketball and baseball, and Smart wrestled after football season.
All three were first-team all-state selections in football in 2021 and key players in Piedmont’s run to its fifth Class 3A state title. Smart was one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 3A lineman of the year, an award which also encompasses linebackers.
Estes caught 59 passes for 1,148 yards, rushed for 115 yards and amassed 399 yards in kickoff and punt returns. He tied quarterback Jack Hayes’ team-high 21 touchdowns.
Foster played primarily defensive back and receiver when needed. He was a key figure on both sides of the ball in Piedmont’s semifinal victory over Saks and state-final comeback against Montgomery Academy.
He caught 12 passes for 193 yards and six touchdowns, with four of those touchdowns coming in the state semifinals and final. He also snagged eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns.
Smart led Piedmont with 152 tackles. He was second on the team with nine tackles for loss, including five sacks.
Davidson is known for strong academics, and Smart is salutatorian for his senior class at Piedmont. He said he’s not sure of his major but has an idea what he wants to do.
“I’ve thought about coming back to this area to coach,” he said.
Omarion Foster has similar thoughts about coaching of athletic training.
That’s all down the road for Piedmont’s trio of signees. Thursday, it was all about the here and now.
“It’s not about the size of the school, D-I or D-II,” he said. “Everybody says if you ain’t D-I, you ain’t that, but me and my best friend, we get to go play at the next level in a another sport, and that’s all it means.”