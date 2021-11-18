RECRUITING: Cleburne County's Boozer signs with UT-Southern

HEFLIN — Jayci Boozer pitched and hit Cleburne County's way to the Class 4A state softball tournament in May, and she's played her way into college softball.
Boozer, the Alabama Sports Writers Association's reigning 4A player of the year, signed Thursday to play for Tennessee-Southern, an NAIA school in Pulaski, Tenn.
Boozer went 27-6 with an 0.47 ERA and 368 strikeouts, the second-highest total among pitchers nominated for all-state consideration in 4A. She also batted .416 with a .459 on-base percentage, one home run and 26 RBIs.
“I definitely grew a lot, thanks to Coach (Christina) Ezell," Boozer said in June. "She helped me a lot in the last few years.
“I used to have a hard time calming myself down, when things go wrong, but she helped me get a lot better, mentally.”