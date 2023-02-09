 Skip to main content
Recruiting: B.B. Comer's Carpenter heads to West Alabama

Zack Carpenter

B.B. Comer senior offensive guard Zack Carpenter (seated) has signed with West Alabama.

SYLACAUGA — The shoulder pads are going back on.

B.B. Comer senior offensive guard Zack Carpenter has not recorded his last pancake block. More butter, syrup and physicality are coming for the Class 2A all-state lineman. That is football obvious.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.