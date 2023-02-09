Recruiting: B.B. Comer's Carpenter heads to West Alabama

SYLACAUGA — The shoulder pads are going back on.
SYLACAUGA — The shoulder pads are going back on.
B.B. Comer senior offensive guard Zack Carpenter has not recorded his last pancake block. More butter, syrup and physicality are coming for the Class 2A all-state lineman. That is football obvious.
Carpenter was back in the limelight as he signed an NCAA Division II scholarship with the University of West Alabama on Thursday morning in the Comer auditorium. Carpenter, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound human blocking sled, took time to treasure the moment with friends, coaches and his Comer High teammates.
“I have a lot more improvement to do,” Carpenter said. "I just want to make big blocks and help West Alabama win games. I want to make an impact (next season). I like hitting and working. I’ve been playing football since the eighth grade, and my dad and mom have pushed me hard."
He has been a three-year starter for the Comer Tigers. Carpenter is versatile. He has played center, guard and offensive tackle in his prep football career.
Carpenter has been a punishing defensive lineman, as well, for B.B. Comer High School. And Tigers head coach Adam Fossett is proud to send Carpenter off to college football and West Alabama in Livingston.
“Zack is a great fit (for UWA),” Fossett said. "He has heavy hands and good feet. He is physical. Zack is mean (on the field), and he knows how to flip the switch."
While the University of West Alabama won the Carpenter sweepstakes, the barrel-chested Comer lineman had some other college choices. Recruiting Carpenter, along with the UWA Tigers, was the threesome of Alabama State, Jacksonville State and Lane College from Jackson, Tenn.
But West Alabama won out, which is all right with Carpenter’s parents, Tae Brownfield and French Carpenter of Sylacauga. They just want their 18-year-old son to have a fighting chance to excel at West Alabama.
“He can succeed,” French Carpenter said. "Zack has been driven from a young age. This (football scholarship) means the world to all of us."
His son plans to major in sports management at the University of West Alabama. As for football, Zack Carpenter expects to see the field as a college freshman next fall.
He hopes to get some snaps and some blocks.
“It has been my dream to play at this (collegiate) level. It’s a blessing. I’m going to a good environment, and West Alabama is a powerhouse,” Carpenter said.
He wants the college life, absolutely, books and blocks included. Carpenter is all set to be a West Alabama Tiger.
“There is nothing to do, but go to school and play football,” Carpenter said.
And that is what he wants at UWA in Livingston.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
