Recruiting: Anorexia fight behind her, Jacksonville soccer star King sees goals and dreams at North Idaho College

JACKSONVILLE — Olivia King put pen to paper, smile to cameras and plastic fork to cake Monday.
In all of that, there was victory for a teenager who rebuilt herself after anorexia, resumed playing soccer and kicked her way to a chance to play the sport in college.
Her journey will take her 34 hours to North Idaho College. She came nearly 50 pounds to a svelte 115 and many goals to reach her big day.
“I thought I was just in this deep sea, and I wouldn’t get out,” she said. “I didn’t care about getting better because I just kind of wanted to not be here anymore, anyway.”
Monday was all about where she’s going next.
King and North Idaho was a match made on Maxpreps. Once she visited the campus — situated 45 minutes south of the Canadian border 30 minutes east of Spokane, Wash. — the scenery did the rest of the recruiting.
Trail running with her dad, Timothy, from Mount Cheaha to Colorado gave her an appreciation for scenery, and she’d long had an appetite to go west. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, put her dreams in a search bar and turned them from virtual to real.
King calls it “like a different world out there” and sees what’s ahead as “a big adventure.”
“I wanted something completely different from what I had already been in, and it’s so beautiful,” she said. “It’s insane, like being in a painting the entire time up there … on campus, in the dorm rooms, everywhere.”
Jacksonville soccer standout Olivia King signs today to play for North Idaho College. pic.twitter.com/UNDU24vGrZ— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) May 2, 2022
An eating disorder threatened to deny King that dream. She slipped from 110 pounds to 68 from October to December of her freshman year.
“It wasn’t because of how I looked or how I wanted to eat or anything,” she said. “It’s just, I happened to get this mental block in my brain.”
The loss of strength took a physical game like soccer temporarily out of her picture. She couldn’t do physical activity for nine months.
As her words take her back to that time, her eyes well.
“It took me a long time to kind of share that, because people don’t understand,” she said. “Now, I can, and it’s getting me emotional.”
More from Olivia King's signing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/hz0tQintc1— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) May 2, 2022
She had to “rebuild” herself, she said. Rebuilding involved food, of course. It also involved hospital visits and weigh-ins and working with a nutritionist.
Once strong enough, she ran cross country to get back into some kind of physical activity. She returned to soccer during the spring semester of her sophomore year.
Now a senior, she’s scored 17 goals in her past four matches. That includes a hat trick plus one … four goals in Jacksonville’s playoff victory at Leeds on Saturday.
Two days later, she celebrated what’s to come after high school. Friends and coaches filled the Jacksonville High School library and complimented her red shirt with “North Idaho” in gray letters and white sleeve stripes.
More from Olivia King's signing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/zgy3iIeWlr— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) May 2, 2022
Jacksonville coach Kim Darby spoke after Principal Russ Waits, calling King “the heart and soul of our team.”
“This year, alone, she’s accounted for 67 percent of our goals,” Darby said. “She’s an offensive fire punch. …
“She’s just an amazing player, but not only that, she’s determined and disciplined enough to set a goal and go out and get her goal.”
Soon enough, that goal will surround King with mountains, trees and water every time she blasts a soccer ball into a net.
She also plans to go into a nutrition-related field with an eye toward helping others who find themselves where she was.
More from Olivia King's signing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/9QIT2cuew9— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) May 2, 2022
“Something I’m passionate about now is nutrition and in the gym and fueling your body right,” she said. “That’s something I definitely want to do in the future is help people with that kind of disorder, because I know how it feels.
“It’s all mental. Even just the little things like waking up every day comes down to, like, ‘OK, I can get out of bed and do this.’ It’s the little steps that you have to celebrate, and that was a learning process that ended up making me a lot stronger.”