Recruiting: Anniston's Sandlin picks SEC school

Kamron Sandlin’s football journey will take him to the SEC.
The rising senior Anniston quarterback announced via social media on Saturday his commitment to South Carolina. He said he chose South Carolina over three other finalists … Mississippi State, Kentucky and UAB.
I Used To Pray For Times Like This So I Had To Grind Like That To Shine Like This #COMMITTED @CoachSBeamer @WrightJody @Coach_Satt @TheBigSpur247 @HaleMcGranahan @BulldogFball @WesMitchellGC @GamecockCentral @jhill_cocky @TaylorLEdwards @NathanEllis_SC @DexPreps @GrindLab pic.twitter.com/Vxnj8WwCCo— Kamron Sandlin (@kamron_sandlin) June 18, 2022
“I’m just blessed to be in this situation,” Sandlin said. “I’d like to thank my coaches, especially Coach (Rico) White and Coach (Bradley) Ball and the city of Anniston for accepting me when I transferred.
“South Carolina felt like home. They showed me love from the getgo, and my mom fell in love with the place.”
Sandlin transferred from Munford to Anniston before the 2020 season and has started two seasons as Anniston’s quarterback. In 2021, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Sandlin completed 182 of 257 passes for 1,815 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushe for 927 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He was a first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection.
"This is a great accomplishment for Kam and our football program here at Anniston High School," said White, Anniston's head coach. "Go Dawgs!"
Rivals.com and 247sports list Sandlin as a three-star prospect, 247sports as an athlete and Rivals as a dual-threat quarterback.
South Carolina “recruited me as an athlete,” Sandlin said. “They are going to let me play quarterback, but, basically, they’re going to build their offense around me.”