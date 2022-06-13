Recruiting: Anniston's Myles headed to Southern

Christian Myles bridges Anniston High’s breakthrough Calhoun County cross country championship to its first-ever state track title, in May.
Now, he’ll bridge Anniston cross country and track all the way to Baton Rouge, La.
The senior committed to, and signed with, Southern University on Monday before an audience of his mom, Fabienne Thomas, fellow Anniston athletes and coaches in the lobby for the school’s gymnasium.
The current school reord-holder in cross country (5K), 800-meter run, 1,600 run and 3,200 run chose Southern over offers including Florida A&M and Alabama State. He said his scholarship will over “almost everything.”
“I wanted to choose HBCUs to start out my first two years,” he said. “After my first two years, I was going to go to a bigger school in DI.”
Myles ran for Anniston’s first-ever cross country team, which enjoyd instant success. Zeb Lunsford won two county individual titles, and Anniston won a team title in 2017.
An eighth-grader on that 2017 team, Myles finished 12th in 18:22.77.
Fastforward to this spring, and Myles won the 800 and finished second in the 1,600 while helping Anniston’s boys to their first-ever state title in track. He swept all three distance runs at sectional.
At the Calhoun County meet, he won the 800 and 1,600, anchored Anniston’s winning 4x800 relay team and finished fourth in the 3,200. His time of one minute, 59.51 second broke the meet record for the 800, set by Anniston’s Michael Brooks in 1985.
He was also part of Anniston track teams that finished second and third at state.
Myles started running for Anniston as a seventh-grader while also playing football.
“He’s the only athlete I’ve had to make All-American (in cross country),” Anniston coach Lisa Howard said.
Myles and former White Plains runner Jake Moore earned All-American honors while running in nationals in Nashville, Tenn.
“He’s been a very key part of our success for not just this season but since he’s been here,” Howard said. “My thing ls, he holds that pen to writing his future, because sometimes I don’t think he understands the ability that he has.”
Myles hopes he’s “set a mark” for Anniston.
“Other kids know, like, you can make it out, for real, no matter what the circumstanes,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot, so you can do anything you put your mind to.”