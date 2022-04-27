Recruiting: Anniston's Moore signs with Campbellsville

Lanecia Moore has been that little runner people asked about at Anniston track meets since seventh grade, but she did a big thing Wednesday.
The 4-foot-11 senior sprinter and relay standout signed to run track for Campbellsville College in an emotional ceremony in the Anniston High gym lobby.
“”I would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting me,” she said before pausing and growing tearful.
The diminutive Moore started running track in seventh grade, competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and 4x100 and 4x400 relays. She traded the 100 dash for the 400 later in her career.
She’s been an All-Calhoun County selection, having finished fourth in the 200 at last year’s Class 4A state meet.
Anniston coach Lisa Howard recalled her earliest moments in varsity track.
“She was the smallest little thing,” Howard said. “Everybody was like, ‘Who is this little kid?’ I said, ‘She is legal to run. She’s in seventh grade.’
“It was always like David and Goliath with Lanecia on the track. She would step up to run against the tallest girls, the biggest girls, and she would get in those blocks or stand up and just take off like a little rocket.”
Moore had fans wherever Anniston competed because of her size, Howard said.
Moore, who intends to major in nursing, said she chose Campbellsville over Alabama A&M.
“One day the coach called, and he wanted to recruit me, so I chose Campbellsville,” she said.