Recruiting: Anniston's McElderry flips to Alabama

The fortunes of offseason coaching moves has netted Alabama a recruiting flip from Anniston's Ryqueze McElderry.
The all-state offensive lineman decommitted from Georgia last week and announced via social media today that he will follow Eric Wolford to Alabama.
Happy 4th Of July @FBCoachWolf @DanielBushUA @AndrewJBone @HankSouth247 @Jdsmith31Smith @BamaOnLine247 @TDARecruiting @TDAlabamaMag @RTRnews @ChadSimmons_ @JosephAHastings @adamgorney @RivalsWoody @RWrightRivals @DexPreps @GrindLab @rledits24 @AverageJoesSpo1 @Tony_Tsoukalas pic.twitter.com/EU0XLjvR3R— Ryqueze McElderry (@RyquezeMc55) July 4, 2022
Wolford joined Alabama's staff in January. He coached at Kentucky in 2021 and South Carolina before that, and his relationship with McElderry was a factor in the Anniston prospect's flip to Alabama.
"The relationship I had with Coach 'Wolf' was one of the deciding factors," McElderry said. "Coach 'Wolf' was one of my very first offers when he was at South Carolina. He’s been recruiting me since the ninth grade. The relationship has always been there. He’s built a very good relationship with my mom.
"Another deciding factor was Coach 'Wolf's' development of offensive linemen and his track record of putting offensive linemen in the NFL, not just his but also Alabama's history of putting guys in the NFL. Coach (Nick) Saban made me a priority, as well. He came by the school earlier this year and he was always calling checking in on me."
McElderry committed to Georgia in a Nov. 30 ceremony at Anniston High.
He's a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick and first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County pick. Rivals.com lists the 6-foot-3, 340-pound senior as a four-star prospect, and 247sports lists him as a three-star prospect.