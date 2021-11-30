RECRUITING: Anniston's McElderry commits early to Georgia

Georgia will have at least one fan in Alabama when the Bulldogs play the Crimson Tide in Saturday’s SEC Championship game.
Anniston junior offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry announced today his commitment to play for Georgia. He made the announcement at a ceremony at Anniston High School.
He said he chose Georgia because of “the atmosphere and the love that they showed me, keeping in contact with me. I’ve been in contact with them more than any other school that I’ve been recruited by.
“The relationship and the bond has just been right since the first day I met them.”
The 6-foot-3, 340-pound McElderry lists as a three-star prospect on 247sports and Rivals.com. Rivals ranks him as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and the No. 18 overall 2023 prospect in Alabama.
His reported offers include Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, UAB and Western Kentucky.
He said he narrowed his choices to Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky and South Carolina.
McElderry made an official visit to Georgia in June and unofficial visits to the Bulldogs’ home games against Missouri and South Carolina.
McElderry said he hopes to enroll early at Georgia, in the spring semester of 2023.
“I’m doing dual enrollment so I can see if I can leave early, in December, and get ready for fall camp,” he said.
McElderry helped Anniston win seven games on the scoreboard this season, with a 95 percent locking grade, zero sacks allowed and 56 pancake blocks. The Bulldogs officially finished 5-5 after two forfeits over an ineligible player.
McElderry was a first-team selection on The Star’s Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County team and the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state team in 2020.
"Ryqueze is a amazing student athlete," Anniston coach Rico White said. "In my opinion, he's the best offensive lineman in the state. Whatever school he attends will be getting a amazing young man and football player."