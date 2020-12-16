Recruiting: Anniston's Kite gets another SEC football offer

The list of Power 5 offers keeps growing for Anniston defensive back Antonio Kite.
Georgia joined the rush to recruit 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior Wednesday, according to Anniston assistant coach Bradley Ball. Georgia joins a rapidly growing offer list that includes Alabama, Florida State, Penn State and Tennessee, among schools from Power 5 conferences.
Kite also has offers from Group of 5 schools UAB and Troy and Football Championship Subdivision programs Jacksonville State and Alabama State.
Kite, an all-state guard, also has a list of offers for basketball, including Alabama, Mississippi State, UAB and Alabama State.
Kite played football during the 2020 season after a two-year absence from the sport, earning first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection. He finished the season with six interceptions.