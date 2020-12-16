You are the owner of this article.
Recruiting: Anniston's Kite gets another SEC football offer

Cleburne County at Anniston action BW 07.JPG

Anniston's Antonio Kite tackles Cleburne County's Devante Cantrell during their game at Anniston this past season. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The list of Power 5 offers keeps growing for Anniston defensive back Antonio Kite.

Georgia joined the rush to recruit 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior Wednesday, according to Anniston assistant coach Bradley Ball. Georgia joins a rapidly growing offer list that includes Alabama, Florida State, Penn State and Tennessee, among schools from Power 5 conferences.

Kite also has offers from Group of 5 schools UAB and Troy and Football Championship Subdivision programs Jacksonville State and Alabama State.

Kite, an all-state guard, also has a list of offers for basketball, including Alabama, Mississippi State, UAB and Alabama State.

Kite played football during the 2020 season after a two-year absence from the sport, earning first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection. He finished the season with six interceptions.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

