Recruiting: Anniston’s Harvey bound for Southern Union; Oxford’s Joiner gets second offer

Make it two former Anniston High hoops standouts set to play collegiately.
Malcolm Harvey, a high-flying 6-foot-6 senior forward, has signed with Southern Union, Anniston coach Torry Brown said Friday. Teammate Kwame Milton announced his choice of Gadsden State via social media Thursday.
Harvey averaged 9.2 points, 13 rebounds and 2.1 assists while helping Anniston to a 22-9 finish and second Northeast Regional finals appearance in as many years. He also blocked 126 shots.
“Malcolm is an outstanding young man that's really developed a lot over the past two seasons on varsity,” Brown said. “He's probably has the biggest upside of any player that I have coached, coming out of high school, and I think he hasn't scratched the surface of how good he can really be.
“I'm exited to see him develop over the next two years.”
Football recruiting
Bradyn Joiner, a rising sophomore offensive lineman for Oxford, picked up his second major college offer Thursday, from Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder started for the Yellow Jackets as a freshmen, helping them to their 6A state championship.