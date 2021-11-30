RECRUITING: Alexandria's Weber signs with Wallace State

Lexi Weber provided an intimidating presence at the net for Alexandria’s volleyball program, and she’s earned a chance to hit and block in college.
The 6-foot-1 senior signed Tuesday to play for Wallace State Community College, which offered her during her junior year.
Weber played for the North Alabama Juniors, a club team coached by Wallace State’s Randy Daniel, during the winter and spring after her junior school season.
“I actually got to play for one of the teams he actually coached, and I got to play with some of the girls that will be coming up there that will be in my class,” Weber said. “We actually practiced at Wallace State.
“I think that was a big part of what made my decision easy. I knew going there that I would already know people and know how things are run. They have a really good program up there and really take pride in what they do.”
Weber led Alexandria with 533 kills and 142 block kills in 2021. The Valley Cubs won the Calhoun County tournament and area-tourney titles and reached the North Super Regional quarterfinals.
She was most valuable player of the county tournament.
"Lexi has been a great player to coach over the years because she's a very hard worker, cares about her teammates and always leads by example," Alexandria coach Whitney Welch said. "She's a really good person and role model, and that's what I love about her most."