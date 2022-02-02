Recruiting: Alexandria's Tucker inks with Lindsey Wilson

Alexandria’s Braxton Tucker made it official on college football’s National Signing Day, signing with Lindsey Wilson College.
LWC is an NAIA program in Columbia, Ky.
Tucker, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive lineman. He was a first-team all-state and first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection in 2021, helping Alexandria to an undefeated regular season and run to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
He finished with 64 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks in 2021.
“Offenses regularly ran to the opposite side of him,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “He’s definitely a game changer.”