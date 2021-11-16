RECRUITING: Alexandria's Phillips signs with JSU

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria's softball standout Ashley Phillips made her long-standing commitment to Jacksonville State official Tuesday, signing to play for the Gamecocks.
The senior shortstop was an all-state and Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection in 2021, batting .382 with a .483 on-base percentage and .618 slugging percentage.
She hit four home runs, two triples and 18 doubles with 22 RBIs while helping Alexandria reach the second day of the Class 5A state tournament at Choccolocco Park.
Phillips is also an all-county player and 1,000-point scorer in basketball.