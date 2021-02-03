Recruiting: Alexandria's Logan to pull in football, throw in track

ALEXANDRIA — Jaylon Logan didn't just knock 'em down as an offensive lineman for Alexandria's football team. He also threw 'em for the track team.
Both skills will help him pay his way to Point University, an NAIA school based in West Point, Ga.
Logan made it official at a ceremony in Alexandria's Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium on Wednesday, National Signing Day for college football. He'll play tackle in football and throw shot put and javelin in track.
Logan was a first-team selection to The Anniston Star's Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County team and a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick in 5A in 2020. He helped Alexandria reached the quarterfinals, the Valley Cubs' deepest run since 2015.
"He's one of those guys who's been blocking awhile for these guys," Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. "He's so important. You're not going to replace Jaylon. You just hope somebody steps up."
Ginn said the 6-foot-1, 265-pound Logan can play all offensive-line positions. Logan will play tackle in a system that uses pulling tackles frequently.
"I love it," Logan said. "That's what I've been playing for two years. I'll pull a lot, because they run the ball more than they pass, kind of like we do."