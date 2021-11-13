RECRUITING: Alexandria's Gattis signs with Carson-Newman

The reigning Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year in softball has solidified her college destination.
Alexandria's Rylee Gattis made it official Friday, signing with Carson-Newman.
"I had heard of Carson-Newman from one of my travel ball teammates, then a little after Carson-Newman reached out to me, Gattis said. "That was about the fourth college I visited, and I knew I loved it when I stepped on campus.
"I am excited not only to play softball there but to also pursue my education as a nursing major, and grow in my faith because it is a Christian university."
Gattis transferred from Southside ahead of the 2020 season and has been a dominant player in the circle and at the plate.
This past season, she went 29-8 in the circle with three no-hitters, one perfect game, a 1.26 ERA and 324 strikeouts, the highest total among pitchers nominated for all-state consideration in 5A.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association panel voted Gattis as 5A pitcher and player of the year. She was also a first-team all-state selection.
Gattis also batted .493 with a .518 on-base percentage and 49 RBIs.
Her season included a perfect game against Lincoln in the Area 11 tournament. She also prevailed in a 1-0 duel with Pleasant Valley’s Leah Patterson in a memorable Calhoun County final.
This all came in the first full season since Gattis and twin sister Chloe, her catcher, transferred from Southside. The COVID-19 pandemic cut short their 2020 season, their first at Alexandria.
"Moving to Alexandria has definitely helped me on my journey," Gattis said. "Coach (Brian) Hess had the confidence in me and was patient with me when I moved in, despite the struggles I was having my freshman year. Playing for him has instilled a confidence in myself that has allowed me to be successful as I have been.
"Not only was it Coach Hess, but it was also the culture of my teammates at Alexandria that boosted my confidence, as well."