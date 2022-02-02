Recruiting: After wild recruiting ride, Oxford High safety Mitchell goes official with Florida

OXFORD — Between the always-crazy world of college coaching changes and the new transfer-portal reality, Miguel Mitchell had a wild recruiting ride.
The senior Oxford safety officially got off of the roller Wednesday, signing with Florida during a ceremony on Larry Davidson Court. He joined Oxford teammate and linebacker Nick Merriweather, who signed with Faulkner.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety, rated a three-star prospect by 247sports, chose Florida over offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Southern Cal and LSU. This after committing to Vanderbilt, decommitting, nearly committing to Northwestern and signing early, then waiting things out.
His top five offers came after his week practicing with and playing for the Alabama All-Stars in the Alabama-Mississippi Game. His 52-yard interception return for a touchdown helped him win Alabama MVP honors.
Waiting when he had offers in hand “was definitely a risk,” Mitchell said. “Before the All-Star game, I was thinking about going to Northwestern just so I can get my spot and get in.
“I just felt like, ‘I’m bigger than that.’ I just actually bet on myself and trusted the process and waited it out.”
How close did Mitchell come to committing and signing with Northwestern in December? He was seen at an Oxford basketball game, wearing a Northwestern hoodie and toboggan.
“It was pretty close,” he said.
Mitchell signed with Florida after a coaching change. Billy Napier, who recruited him while coaching Louisiana, became Florida’s head coach.
“Coaching changes were really a big thing in my recruitment,” Mitchell said. “Four of those last five offers, or really all of them, had coaching changes.”
Tennessee’s offer came from the Josh Heupel staff, which had just completed its first season with the Vols. It came after the Vols waited out the transfer portal.
The Tennessee staff drew sharp criticism from Oxford’s camp after making a last-minute withdrawal on wide receiver Roc Taylor’s offer last year. Taylor signed with Memphis.
First-year Oxford coach Sam Adams said the Tennessee staff was candid with Mitchell about prioritizing transfer-portal prospects before offering a high-school prospect.
It’s all part of how Mitchell played his hand, waiting things out and winding up with a royal flush of offers.
“It’s very unique that he blew up like that this late in the process,” Adams said. “I was not surprised at any offer that he got. I was kind of surprised at how late a lot of them came.”
Merriweather’s story
“Their deal was they were trying to get two JUCO guys,” Mitchell said. “They were going to come back … and they came back and offered me.”
Merriweather had his own journey. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder linebacker transferred from Alexandria ahead of his senior season.
“When I first moved here, I didn’t even think I was going to get a chance at playing,” he said. “I trusted in God and prayed and put in work, and 10, 12 months later, here we are.”
Like Mitchell, Merriweather saw time at running back in 2021. He settled in at linebacker and excelled, just as he did at Alexandria.
“He was really kind of a jack of all trades for us,” Adams said. “Really, we thought he would be playing a certain role as kind of a fullback type guy. As events started to unfold, he ended up being a starting linebacker.
“He’s really just the ultimate team guy. I’m sure that if we went to him and told him, ‘You’re going to be the starting quarterback this week,’ he’d have been Johnny on the spot for that, too.”