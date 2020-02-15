Ranked No. 1 in regular season, Piedmont goes out in regional semfinals

PIEDMONT — It wasn't supposed to end like this.
Piedmont's boys basketball team ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, and it was reasonable to expect that the Bulldogs would meet No. 2 Plainview in the Northeast Regional finals.
Piedmont came up a round short as the Bulldogs suffered a heart-breaking 52-50 loss Saturday night to upstart Hanceville in double overtime.
"This is a tough way to end it," Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam said. "We felt we had shots at it. We couldn't put it away."
Piedmont led by as much as 10 at 36-26 when Alex Odam sank a 3-pointer with 5:27 left in the third quarter. Hanceville persisted and moved as close at one point in the fourth quarter and never caught up until 10 seconds were left in regulation.
With Piedmont leading 46-43, Hanceville's Zach Campbell threw up a prayer of a 3-pointer that zipped through the net. That's one of only two 3-pointers Hanceville made in the game. Piedmont turned over the ball before it could take a last shot of its own.
In the first overtime, Piedmont trailed 48-46 until Malachi Jackson put back an offensive rebound to tie it. Silas Thompson blocked Campbell's last-chance layup try to send this one to another overtime.
A Thompson foul shot tied it 50-50 with 1:21, and that's the last point Piedmont scored this season. After that on its offensive possessions, Piedmont made a turnover, missed a 3-pointer, and missed a putback try. At the end, after Campbell made a foul shot to make it 52-50 with 6.5 seconds left, Thompson drove the court and couldn't get a 3-point try to go down.
After making 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half, Piedmont made 2 of 15 the rest of the way.
"We had shots in the second half we've been making all year," Jonathan Odam said. "Hats off to Hanceville. … We've been shooting 3s all year. The old saying, you live with it, you die with it. We died with it tonight."
Alex Odam finished with 26 points for Piedmont (24-5), while Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds. Jakari Foster added six points.
Raiden Morgan had 17 points for Hanceville (17-12), which will play in the regional finals against Midfield, which upset Plainview 65-64 in double overtime.