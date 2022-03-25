Rally Cubs: Alexandria overcomes Munford in ninth

ALEXANDRIA — How far Alexandria’s baseball team goes this season remains an open question, but there’s no questioning the Valley Cubs’ ability to become Rally Cubs.
They did it four times in one nine-inning game Friday.
Austin Jeffers’ walk-off single gave Alexandria its only lead, and the Valley Cubs beat Munford 8-7 in the first of three games on Welch Field involving Alexandria, Munford and Spring Garden.
Spring Garden played Munford in the second game and Alexandria in the nightcap.
Friday’s games marked the sign-off for a spring break that saw Alexandria (11-8), Class 5A’s ninth-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, snap out of a four-game losing streak in South Alabama before coming home.
The losing streak started with a 3-2 loss to Oxford in the Calhoun County final on March 9.
“Since Oxford, we’ve played a very tough schedule,” Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said. “It’s to get ready for area, and we’ve been taking some beatings.
“Hopefully, we’re getting seasoned for the rest of the season.”
Friday’s seasoning involved rallies from deficits of 2-0, 5-2, 6-5 and 7-6. The Valley Cubs were down a run when they came to bat in the bottom of the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
Every time, they had an answer.
Seth Johnson’s bases-loaded walk plus an error on Ty Brown’s grounder tied the game 2-2 in the fourth.
Munford answered with two runs in the fifth plus Jonathan Ponder’s RBI double in the sixth to go up 5-2, but Alexandria got Brown’s RBI double and Johnson’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to 5-4.
Munford had runners on the corners with one out in the seventh, but Jeffers flagged down Brody Stephens’ would-be single down the right-field line and stepped on first base for an unassisted double play.
Ian Cartwright’s RBI single forced extra innings.
Corbin Callahan’s double off of diving Alexandria left fielder Aaron Johnson’s glove in left-center field plated Ponder for Munford’s go-ahead run in the eighth, but Sam Henegar’s fielder’s choice plus a Munford error scored Seth Johnson to force the ninth inning.
Seth Johnson reached on a lead-off walk and took second base on Jeffers’ sacrifice bunt.
Munford retook the lead one last time thanks to an no-out Alexandria error, but Cartwright retired the next three batters with runners on first and second bases. Two of those outs were strikeouts.
Up came Alexandria in the ninth, and the first three batters reached base. Sam Wade, Cartwright and Canyon Mickler reached on an error, single and walk, respectively.
Brown’s sacrifice fly scored Wade to tie the game, and Munford issued an intentional walk to Seth Johnson to load the bases ahead of Jeffers.
Jeffers delivered the game-ending single, touching off the Valley Cubs’ signature Nerf-goal team dunk celebration.
“I’ve been out front lately, and coach told me to stay back,” Jeffers said. “I just threw my hands at the ball, and the shortstop was playing the guy at second on the bag, and it just slipped through the gap.”
Stephens, Callahan and Mason Brewer had two hits apiece to lead Munford, and Ponder had two RBIs.
Reliever Tyler Stephens worked the final 1 1/3 innings en route to the loss, and four walks played a role.
Cartwright went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for Alexandria. Brown, Seth Johnson and Jeffers drove in two runs apiece.
Jeffers said Rally Cubs is nothing new for this Alexandria team.
“Just battle, battle, batte,” he said. “It’s the way we’ve been all year, going to extra innings and playing. A lot of our games have been extra innings.
“I think we have a problem getting started early in the game. Once we get going, we’re rolling pretty good.”