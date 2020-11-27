You are the owner of this article.
RAINY DAY BLUES: Piedmont falls in hard-fought semifinal at Fyffe

Piedmont Fyffe action

Piedmont's Austin Estes gets tackled by Fyffe's Chase Wooten during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

FYFFE — Missed opportunities and rain doomed Piedmont in the Bulldogs’ Class 3A semifinal at Fyffe on Friday.

Piedmont came up empty on three trips deep into Fyffe territory, and the Red Devils eliminated the Bulldogs 14-6 in Paul Benefield Stadium.

Fyffe (14-0) extended its winning streak to 44 games while earning its third straight trip to the Super 7. The Red Devils will play the Montgomery Catholic Thursday at 10 a.m. in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

They seek their third straight state title after winning the last two in 2A.

Piedmont, the reigning 3A state champion, finished 12-2 and will miss the Super 7 for the first time since 2017.

Fyffe drove 50 yards on 12 plays for the game’s first score, a 1-yard Ike Rowell keeper at 6:44 of the second quarter.

Piedmont answered with an eight-play, 72-yard drive ending in Jack Hayes’ 3-yard keeper for a touchdown, but Fyffe blocked Sloan Smith’s extra-point attempt to preserve 7-6 Red Devils lead that carried into halftime.

Piedmont had two scoreless trips deep into Fyffe territory in the first half. Hayes’ scramble came a yard short on fourth-and-five at the Red Devils’ 13 in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs reached the Fyffe 19 late in the second quarter, but time limited options for Piedmont’s offense. The threat ended with back-to-back sacks of Hayes, the latter resulting in a drive-ending fumble.

Rowell took a knee to kill the final four seconds of the half, and a downpour commenced at halftime.

Fyffe took a two-score lead when Kyle Dukes returned Hayes’ falling-down pass 29 yards for a touchdown at 2:47 of the third quarter.

Piedmont’s moved from its 7-yard line to as deep as Fyffe’s 18 in the fourth quarter, but a procedure call then mishandled direct snap by running back Elijah Johnson moved them back to the 38.

Hayes completed an 18-yard pass to Jakari Foster to the 20, but a bad exchange between Austin Estes and Jadon Calhoun on the double reverse doomed the Bulldogs on fourth down.

 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

