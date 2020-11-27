RAINY DAY BLUES: Piedmont falls in hard-fought semifinal at Fyffe

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
FYFFE — Missed opportunities and rain doomed Piedmont in the Bulldogs’ Class 3A semifinal at Fyffe on Friday.
Piedmont came up empty on three trips deep into Fyffe territory, and the Red Devils eliminated the Bulldogs 14-6 in Paul Benefield Stadium.
Fyffe (14-0) extended its winning streak to 44 games while earning its third straight trip to the Super 7. The Red Devils will play the Montgomery Catholic Thursday at 10 a.m. in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.
They seek their third straight state title after winning the last two in 2A.
Piedmont, the reigning 3A state champion, finished 12-2 and will miss the Super 7 for the first time since 2017.
Piedmont's Elijah Johnson gets tackled by Fyffe's Austin Mulligan during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Omarion Foster and Jakari Foster sacks Fyffe's Ike Rowell during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Fyffe's Justin Stiefel gets smothered by a host of Piedmont Bulldogs during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont head coach Steve Smith sends in a play to Piedmont's Jack Hayes during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Coleman Reid gets tackled after catching a long pass by Fyffe's Justin Stiefel during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Jack Hayes loos to pass over Fyffe's Levi Carroll during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Coleman Reid drops a wide open pass during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Jack Hayes passes the ball to Piedmont's Coleman Reid during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Jakari Foster gets taken down by Fyffe's William Stephens during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Jakari Foster gets tackled by Fyffe's Kyle Dukes during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Fyffe's Ike Rowell looks for running room as Piedmont's Sloan Smith closes in during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Fyffe's Kyle Dukes leaps for a first down as Piedmont's Max Hanson closes in during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Fyffe's Ike Rowell gets tripped up after a long gain during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Fyffe's Ike Rowell gets tripped by Piedmont's Fisher Adams after a long gain during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Austin Estes gets tackled by Fyffe's Chase Wooten during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Austin Estes gets tackled by Fyffe's Chase Wooten during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Austin Estes gets tackled by Fyffe's Chase Wooten during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Austin Estes is chased by Fyffe's Chase Wooten during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Max Hanson eyes Fyffe's William Stephens during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Max Hanson gets past Fyffe's Hunter Gillilan during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Jack Hayes passes the ball over Fyffe's Levi Carroll during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Jack Hayes gets tackled by Fyffe's Levi Carroll during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Jack Hayes gets tackled by Fyffe's Levi Carroll during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Elijah Johnson gets hit by Fyffe's Caleb Mitchell during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Elijah Johnson gets hit by Fyffe's Caleb Mitchell during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Fyffe drove 50 yards on 12 plays for the game’s first score, a 1-yard Ike Rowell keeper at 6:44 of the second quarter.
Piedmont answered with an eight-play, 72-yard drive ending in Jack Hayes’ 3-yard keeper for a touchdown, but Fyffe blocked Sloan Smith’s extra-point attempt to preserve 7-6 Red Devils lead that carried into halftime.
Piedmont had two scoreless trips deep into Fyffe territory in the first half. Hayes’ scramble came a yard short on fourth-and-five at the Red Devils’ 13 in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs reached the Fyffe 19 late in the second quarter, but time limited options for Piedmont’s offense. The threat ended with back-to-back sacks of Hayes, the latter resulting in a drive-ending fumble.
Rowell took a knee to kill the final four seconds of the half, and a downpour commenced at halftime.
Fyffe took a two-score lead when Kyle Dukes returned Hayes’ falling-down pass 29 yards for a touchdown at 2:47 of the third quarter.
Piedmont’s moved from its 7-yard line to as deep as Fyffe’s 18 in the fourth quarter, but a procedure call then mishandled direct snap by running back Elijah Johnson moved them back to the 38.
Hayes completed an 18-yard pass to Jakari Foster to the 20, but a bad exchange between Austin Estes and Jadon Calhoun on the double reverse doomed the Bulldogs on fourth down.
