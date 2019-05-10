TUSCALOOSA — White Plains and Pleasant Valley were playing in the winners’ bracket late Thursday in the rain-soaked West Central Regional at Tuscaloosa’s Bowers Park.
At press time, White Plains was leading Lincoln 3-1 in the fifth inning. Pleasant Valley was trailing J.B. Pennington 2-0 in the fifth inning.
Rain was the biggest winner in the tournament’s first day. Tourney officials stopped the 10:30 a.m. games, most having reached the fourth inning, and the play stoppage ran until 5:30 p.m.
Pleasant Valley beat Lamar County 10-0 before playing J.B. Pennington. If the Raiders win, they will play Oakman for a state-tournament berth today at a time to be announced. Further information on Pleasant Valley’s Thursday games was not available at press time. Check AnnistonStar.com for online updates and Saturday’s paper.
Here’s a rundown of action as of press time:
Class 4A
White Plains 5, Curry 4: Adriana Sotelo grounded home Hannah Fortenberry, who doubled to reach base, with what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Emma Jones made the lead stand from the circle.
White Plains’ top performers:
—Jones, 2-for-3, triple, two runs; pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief, allowing two hits and one earned run with two strikeouts and three walks.
Graci Surrett, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
Callyn Martin, 3-for-4, one RBI.
Lincoln 9, Ashville 6: Lincoln advanced to the winners’ bracket and a shot at White Plains by holding off Ashville.
Lincoln’s top performers:
—Morgan Allison, two hits, scored a run.
—Callie Smith, two singles.
—Malerie Goolsby, three hits and two runs.
Good Hope 11, Handley 6: Handley led 2-0 at the start of a five-hour rain delay, but Good Hope came back strong to send the Tigers to the elimination bracket. Cordova eliminated them 13-1 later Thursday.
Handley’s top performers against Good Hope:
—Lexi Gosdin, 2-for-4, two runs.
—Jessi Gosdin, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Bri Watkins, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Cassie Smith, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
—Mariana Whaley, 1-for-4, one RBI.
Class 3A
Piedmont 6, Locust Fork 1: Emily Farmer struck out eight batters, helping Piedmont survive the day in the elimination-bracket. The Bulldogs will play the Pleasant Valley-J.B. Pennington loser today at 9 a.m.
The game would’ve been played Thursday at 7:30 p.m., but for rain delays.
“It was a long day and a wet day,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “I feel like, given the circumstances, the girls came out and did what they had to do to survive another day. Hopefully conditions will be better tomorrow for everyone.
“Emily did a good job of keeping their hitters off balance and keeping the ball away, which was our game plan, and we hit the ball very well that game.”
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Kayley Kirk, 4-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Kenzie Tolbert, 3-for-4, two runs.
—Armoni Perry, 1-for-3, two RBIs.
—Maddy Byers, 2-for-3, double, two runs.
Oakman 6, Piedmont 3: Piedmont headed to the elimination bracket after falling against Oakman.
Top performers for Piedmont:
—Tolbert, RBI single.
—Amber Raney, RBI double.
—Kirk, RBI single.
East Central Regional
Faith Christian 15, Autaugaville 0: Faith Christian advanced to face Berry in the winner’s bracket at Choccolocco Park.
Rain forced postponement of later games. Choccolocco Park is hosting an Alabama High School Athletic Association softball regional for the first time, after the AHSAA moved a regional from Troy.
Faith Christian’s top performers:
—Elizabeth Bedford, winning pitcher, shutout, no hits allowed; also had a hit at the plate.
—Anna Kerri, pitched in relief, no hits allowed; also had two hits.
—Madi Snow, two home runs.
North Regional
Oxford 10, Muscle Shoals 3: After falling to Hazel Green 13-2 in the opener, Oxford beat Muscle Shoals to stay alive. The Yellow Jackets will play Athens today at 10:30 a.m.
Oxford’s top performers against Muscle Shoals:
—Sarah Howell, 3-for-3, home run, three runs, two RBIs.
—Alex Howard, 1-for-4, double, four RBIs.
—Tia Titi, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI.
—Justice Woods, 3-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.