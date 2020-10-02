Ragland uses clutch defense, 2 fourth-quarter TDs to defeat Donoho 20-7

ANNISTON -- The Ragland Purple Devils scored two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to defeat the Donoho Falcons 20-7 on Friday night.
With the win, Ragland improved to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in region play.
The Purple Devils scored the first time they had the football as Josh Phillips reached pay dirt on a 26-yard run to make it 7-0.
That score held until 4:17 remained in the third quarter, when a Donoho defender intercepted an Owen Schall pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown and a 7-all tie.
That’s when Ragland pulled together on both sides of the football to score two more times and pull out the victory.
After Kentrell Turner intercepted a Donoho pass late in the third quarter, Ragland’s offense drove 33 yards in six plays, with the touchdown coming on a 9-yard pass from Schall to Jordan Turner to make it 14-7.
Two plays later, another Ragland interception led to the final score and put the game out of reach. The touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Phillips.
Ragland’s defense played lights out. Before the game ended, it recovered a fumble and intercepted another pass.
Ragland will be looking for its fifth win next week when it hosts Wadley.
Donoho is still looking for its first win and fell to 0-6. The Falcons will have a bye week next Friday before taking on Wadley the following week.