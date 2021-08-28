Quick take on prep football: Woodland Bobcats

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20, at Fayetteville
Aug. 27, vs. Randolph County
Sept. 10, vs. Ragland*
Sept. 17, vs. Donoho*
Sept. 24, at Ranburne
Oct. 1, at Wadley*
Oct. 8, at Talladega County Central*
Oct. 15, vs. Victory Christian*
Oct. 22, at Winterboro*
Oct. 29, vs. Horseshoe Bend
*Class 1A, Region 5 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21, Fayetteville (H), W 20-16
Aug. 28, Randolph County (A), L 28-6
Sept. 11, Ragland (A), L 15-6
Sept. 18, Donoho (A), W 33-14
Sept. 25, Ranburne (H), W 20-19
Oct. 2, Wadley (H), W 33-6
Oct. 9, Talladega County Central (H), W 47-6
Oct. 16, Victory Christian (A), W 36-0
Oct. 23, Winterboro (H), L 25-15
Oct. 30, Horseshoe Bend (A), W 28-16
CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, Waterloo (A), W 30-6
Nov. 13, Berry Fayette (H), L 26-16
HEAD COACH
Blair Armstrong enters his third season as Woodland’s head coach. He’s 9-13 with one playoff berth, reaching the second round in 2020. He also coached 12 years in Georgia, going 65-63-1 at five different schools. His best season saw his Peachtree Ridge team go 11-3-1 in 2006.
CLASS, REGION
Class 1A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
8-4 overall, 4-2 region. The Bobcats finished third in their region, behind Winterboro and Ragland, and advanced in the playoffs. They made their first playoff appearance and posted their first winning season since 2014.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
In their first season as a Class 1A team since 2001, Woodland went on a five-game winning streak after starting 1-2 and won six of seven games to finish the regular season, losing only to region champion Winterboro.
KEY RETURNEES
All-State RB/LB Parker Woodham, WB/LB Lukea Brown, FB Guy McManus, TE Logan Barrett, OL Nathaniel Smitherman, OL/DL Eli Rollins, DT Austin Champion, OL/DL Blu Herren, OL/LB Nick Bailey, OL/DL Calin Houston.
OUR TAKE
Noting that several players play offense and defense, Woodland returns most positions. Key will be Jackson Lovvorn stepping in at quarterback for Brock Edwards, who now plays at Cumberland College, but a team riding the confidence of a breakthrough season gets to translate that into this season and could make a deeper run.
WORD FROM COACH ARMSTRONG
"We should be pretty salty this year. Last year was real exciting since most of those kids hadn’t won but one or two games in their whole lives. I like taking programs like that. I’ve never taken over a winning program. I like seeing the light and the joy come on in their eyes when they start having success. … We’ve had the best attendance, percentage wise, for the number of players I have, so, hopefully, with all of that, and we stay healthy, and hope that COVID don’t bite us, we should be pretty competitive this year.."