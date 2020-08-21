Quick take on prep football: White Plains Wildcats

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21, vs. Ranburne
Aug. 28, at Donoho
Sept. 4, at Cleburne County*
Sept. 11, vs. Jacksonville*
Sept. 18, at Cherokee County*
Sept. 25, at Elmore County
Oct. 2, vs. Anniston*
Oct. 9, Open
Oct. 16, at Munford*
Oct. 23, vs. Handley*
Oct. 30, vs. Pleasant Valley
* Class 4A, Region 4 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23, Vincent (H), W 42-12
Aug. 30, Ohatchee (H), L 55-18
Sept. 6, Hokes Bluff (A), L 45-21
Sept. 13, Ashville (H), W 31-20
Sept. 20, Cherokee County (A), L 38-6
Sept. 27, Open
Oct. 4, Cleburne County (H), W 31-27
Oct. 11, Anniston (A), L 56-27
Oct. 17, Jacksonville (H), L 40-14
Oct. 24, Oneonta (A), L 31-14
Nov. 1, Ranburne (H), L 48-34
HEAD COACH
Chandler Tyree, 3-7, is entering his second season as head coach at White Plains.
CLASS, REGION
Class 4A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
3-7 overall, 2-5 region.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
Chandler Tyree wasn’t hired last year until late July. He never used that as an excuse, but it clearly had an impact on White Plains’ development. The offensive line began the season very short on experienced players and Tyree eventually moved senior Ethan Bozarth from a receiver to the offensive line. The Wildcats defeated Vincent, Ashville and Cleburne County and finished 3-7, one win better than their 2018 record.
KEY RETURNEES
QB Jaden Chatman, WR/LB Tyler Daniel, RB/SS/LB Walker O’Steen, WR/FS Carson Tyree, DE Jake Tyree, CB Kahlil Williams, WR Quin Wilson, RB/WR/LB Carson Wright
OUR TAKE
Senior quarterback Jaden Chatman returns after passing for more than 2,000 yards in 2019. He will have a corps of experienced receivers in Quin Wilson, Carson Tyree and Tyler Daniel. Senior Carson Wright, a starter at linebacker, should get some time at running back and can catch the ball as a slot receiver. Freshman Dylan Barksdale, the reserve quarterback, will be a slot receiver as well. Garrett Wilson, Hayden Howard and Brody Baker all have potential at wide receiver. Walker O’Steen returns at running back.
The offensive line remains a work in progress, particularly after Jackson Arnold, who started all 10 games last year, suffered a season-ending knee injury. Kolby Knight, who started at center last year, has moved to guard. Sophomore Dalton Faulkner takes over at center. Sophomore Brandon Hahm will be the other guard. Dylan Garner will start at left tackle and Jake Tyree at right tackle. Behind them will be Kendrick Ball at guard and William Pointer at tackle. Lineman Will Restor is injured at the moment but expected to return.
Garner will start at one end on defense. Pointer, Knight and Jake Tyree will rotate at the other end. Faulkner, Mason Busby and Josh Kirby will play on the defensive line. Daniel, Hahm, O’Steen and Wright are the linebackers and O’Steen can play at strong safety, too. Reserve linebackers include Ball, Howard, Clay Thompson and Landon Senciboy. Thompson can play any of the three linebacker spots.
Kahlil Williams and Garrett Wilson are the cornerbacks. Barksdale will be the free safety. Wright will be the starter for kickoffs, extra points and field goals but Busby should get some opportunities, too. Wright and Chatman will share punting responsibilities.
Vincent and Ashville aren’t on this year’s schedule but Ohatchee and Oneonta are gone, too. Calhoun County opponents Donoho and Pleasant Valley are back on the slate and Tyree added Elmore County for a midseason date. New region opponents are Handley and Munford. Achieving the goal of a playoff berth won’t be easy.
WORD FROM TYREE
“I enjoy going to practice every day. This gang works hard. You don’t have to worry about getting a phone call from a teacher saying, ‘Hey, so-and-so is not doing what they’re supposed to be doing.’ That’s very encouraging to me. I feel like Year 2 of them knowing me and trusting me and me not coming in at the last minute has been good for us. It’s going to be a fun year for us.”