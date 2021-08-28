Quick take on prep football: White Plains Wildcats

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20, at Ranburne
Aug. 27, vs. Donoho
Sept. 3, vs. Cleburne County*
Sept. 10, at Jacksonville*
Sept. 17, vs. Cherokee County*
Sept. 24, vs. Elmore County
Oct. 1, at Anniston*
Oct. 15, vs. Munford*
Oct. 22, at Handley*
Oct. 28, at Pleasant Valley
*Class 4A, Region 4 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21, Ranburne (H), W 37-21
Aug. 28, Donoho (A), W forfeit
Sept. 4, Cleburne County (A), L 21-14
Sept, 11, Jacksonville (H), L 46-24
Sept. 18, Cherokee County (A), L 48-12
Sept. 25, Elmore County (A), W 21-0
Oct. 2, Anniston (H), L 48-42
Oct. 16, Munford (A), L 52-30
Oct. 23, Handley (H), L 52-0
Oct. 30, Pleasant Valley (H), W 44-28
HEAD COACH
Chandler Tyree has a career record of 7-13 as he enters his third year as head coach at White Plains.
CLASS, REGION
Class 4A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
4-6 overall, 0-6 region
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
White Plains continued its incremental improvement in total wins with four victories — one more than the three in 2019 which was one more than the two in 2018 which was one more than the one in 2017 which was one more than the 0-10 record in 2016. However, the four wins came in the Wildcats’ four non-region games. The Region 4 schedule opened with a 21-14 road loss to Cleburne County. In each of its final five Region 4 games, all losses, White Plains allowed more than twice that many points — 46 to Jacksonville, 48 to Cherokee County, 48 to Anniston, 52 to Munford and 52 to Handley.
KEY RETURNEES
OG Kendrick Ball, DB Dylan Barksdale, C Dalton Faulkner, OT Dylan Garner, OG/OLB Brandon Hahm, WR Hayden Howard, OG Colby Knight, RB/LB Walker O’Steen, DT William Pointer, LB Wade Thompson. Howard moves to quarterback.
OUR TAKE
In recent years, White Plains has had an abundance of skill position players on offense but a dearth of offensive linemen. The opposite is true this season. The offensive line of center Dalton Faulkner, right guard Kendrick Ball, left guard Colby Knight and left tackle Dylan Garner returns almost intact. Jackson Arnold, injured last year, will play at right tackle this year.
Running back Walker O’Steen is the only skill player back from last year’s starting lineup in a familiar position. Hayden Howard was a wide receiver in 2020 but Howard shifts to quarterback for 2021. Dylan Barksdale, a defensive back last year, will add right wingback to his responsibilities this time out. The left wingback will be Divontae McCormick, who did not play last season. Juniors L.J. Burns and Wade Thompson will be the reserves at running back. Collin Spivey will line up at wide receiver and Daniel Williams will be the tight end.
The defense will include many of the same players as the offense. Coach Chandler Tyree expects Ball will start at nose guard. Knight and William Pointer will be the starters at the defensive tackles. Mason Busby, Arnold and Garner will be the reserves on the defensive front. O’Steen and Thompson are the inside linebackers. Burns and Brandon Hahm will be the outside linebackers. Spivey is the first reserve at linebacker.
McCormick and Rome Hayes will be the cornerbacks. Paris Hayes and freshman Mason Jordan are the backups at the corners. Barksdale and Howard get the nod as the safeties.
During the Quarterback Club of Calhoun County’s media day in late July, White Plains’ representatives O’Steen and Howard talked about skipping a five-win season and jumping to six or more victories this year. For that to happen, the Wildcats will have to develop depth quickly or find a way to shorten the game against explosive opponents — or both.
WORD FROM COACH TYREE
“I’m excited about how far our skill guys have come. We knew going into it that — both sides of the ball — up front was going to be our strong point and we were really going to have to develop our skill players. We feel like we’ve been able to do that. I feel like we’ve had a really, really good fall camp and a good summer.”