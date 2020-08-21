Quick take on prep football: Wellborn Panthers

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21, vs. Anniston
Sept. 4, at Ohatchee*
Sept. 11, vs. Saks*
Sept. 18, at Pleasant Valley*
Sept. 25, at Hamilton
Oct. 2, vs. Glencoe*
Oct. 9, at Hokes Bluff*
Oct. 16, vs. Weaver*
Oct. 23, vs. Piedmont*
* Class 3A, Region 5 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23, Oak Grove (A), W 39-7
Aug. 30, Lincoln (A), W 61-34
Sept. 6, Weaver (H), W 49-6
Sept. 13, Saks (A), W 35-14
Sept. 20, Glencoe (H), W 61-0
Sept. 27, Central Coosa (H), W 62-6
Oct. 4, B.B. Comer (A), W 56-26
Oct. 11, Randolph County (H), L 17-14
Oct. 18, Pleasant Valley (A), W 35-14
Oct. 25., Piedmont (H), W 40-35
Class 3A playoffs
Nov. 8, Locust Fork (A), W 54-14
Nov. 15, Susan Moore (H), W 21-14
Nov. 22, Randolph County (A), W 27-20
Nov. 29, Piedmont (A), L 41-7
HEAD COACH
Jeff Smith is entering his 12th season as the head coach at Wellborn. He has a 74-49 record at his alma mater. Smith is entering his 24th year overall as a head coach. He spent six seasons apiece at Ohatchee and Hueytown and owns a 150-104 record overall.
CLASS, REGION
Class 3A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
12-2 overall, 6-1 region. The Panthers finished in a three-way tie with Piedmont and Randolph County for first place in Class 3A, Region 6. They reached the semifinals before falling short against Piedmont.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
After missing the playoffs in three straight seasons, the Panthers broke through in a major way last season, scoring a school record 561 points. Wellborn’s lone blemish of the regular season came in a home loss to Randolph County. The Panthers redeemed themselves two weeks later, handing eventual Class 3A state champion Piedmont its only loss of the season. Wellborn knocked off previously unbeaten Susan Moore in the second round of the playoffs before gaining a measure of revenge against Randolph County in the quarterfinals. Those two physically-demanding playoff victories proved too much for the Panthers to overcome as they ran out of steam in a semifinal rematch against Piedmont. Still, Wellborn had its best season under Smith, advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 1995.
KEY RETURNEES
QB/LB Jett Smith, RB/CB Calvin Spinks, OL/DL Kaden Goodwin, TE/DE Tavaris Berry, FB/LB Logan Brooks, DB Christian Figueroa, DB Tiquan Thomas, DE Tae Traylor, DE Brayden Dempsey.
OUR TAKE
Wellborn lost a couple key pieces on the offensive and defensive lines, but has plenty of talent coming back. It all starts with Jett Smith, who has been named first-team all-state in each of the last two seasons. Smith rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns last season from the quarterback position. He was just as important on defense, racking up 205 tackles from his linebacker spot on his way to being named a finalist for 3A lineman of the year. First-team All-Calhoun County selection Calvin Spinks is also back, giving the Panthers another dynamic option in the backfield. Wellborn once again finds itself in one of the state’s most unforgiving 3A regions, but it has the talent coming back to compete for a region title and make another deep run in the playoffs.
WORD FROM SMITH
"I'd like to see them finish up with a state championship. I think that's the big thing that we're all striving to do, and I'd like to see that happen for them. And not for myself. I'd like to see these kids accomplish that because they have worked so hard for it. They've put in so much and dedicated so much of themselves for it, and I'd like to see them finish up on top like that."