Quick take on prep football: Weaver Bearcats

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21, at Douglas
Sept. 4, at Glencoe*
Sept. 11, vs. Pleasant Valley*
Sept. 18, at Piedmont*
Sept. 25, at Armuchee (Ga.)
Oct. 2, vs. Hokes Bluff*
Oct. 9, at Saks*
Oct. 16, at Wellborn*
Oct. 23, vs. Ohatchee*
Oct. 30, vs. Ashville
* Class 3A, Region 5 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23, Cleburne County (A), L 60-13
Sept. 6, Wellborn (A), L 49-6
Sept. 13, Pleasant Valley (H), L 59-13
Sept. 20, Piedmont (A), L 53-0
Sept. 27, Cherokee County (A), L 49-6
Oct. 4, Randolph County (H), L 42-6
Oct. 11, Saks (A), L 62-14
Oct. 18, Glencoe (H), L 27-6
Oct. 14, B.B. Comer (H), L 68-13
Nov. 1, Alabama Christian Academy (H), L 52-0
HEAD COACH
Justin Taylor enters his second season as the head coach of the Bearcats. Weaver went 0-10 in his first season.
CLASS, REGION
Class 3A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
0-10 overall, 0-7 region. The Bearcats finished last in Class 3A, Region 6, failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
Taylor’s first season at Weaver was all about establishing a new culture. After inheriting a team that lost the vast majority of its production to graduation, Taylor watched as talented underclassmen like Jadon Calhoun (Piedmont) and Emun Young (Jacksonville) left through transfer. Add in injuries and even more attrition, and Weaver was left with a thin roster. According to Taylor, the Bearcats lost 20 to 25 players from the beginning of spring training through the end of the season. Weaver was forced to rely on a roster in which over 60 percent had little to no varsity experience. Add in a brutal region schedule that included state champion Piedmont, semifinalist Wellborn and quarterfinalist Randolph County, and Weaver struggled to a winless season. The Bearcats were outscored 521-77 in 2019.
KEY RETURNEES
OL/DL Bailey Stephens, WR/DB Brendyn Knight, LB Richard Knowlton, WR/OLB Armane’ Burton, WR/DB Jackson Williams, QB/WR/DL Taylor Thompson, OL/DL Brent Parks, WR/DB Jayden Sturkie, RB/LB Peyton Martin, OL/DL Brayden Character.
OUR TAKE
Because so many underclassmen got pressed into playing time last season, Weaver returns nine starters on offense and eight on defense, based on starters at season’s end. The Bearcats’ region outlook didn’t get any more forgiving, however. Ohatchee bumps back up from 2A to replace Randolph County, and Hokes Bluff drops down from 4A to replace B.B. Comer. Other region opponents include Piedmont, Wellborn, Saks, Pleasant Valley and Glencoe. With a year of valuable experience under their belts and more buy-in expected in Taylor’s second season, expect the Bearcats to be more competitive against region competition. Weaver also has some winnable games on the non-region slate. It opens against Douglas, which has won just three games over the last four seasons. The Bearcats are scheduled to face Armuchee (Ga.), which went 0-10 last season, on Sept. 25. Finally, Weaver closes the regular season against an Ashville team that has won just four games over the last two seasons. A couple of victories in Taylor’s second season would do a lot for the confidence of a program looking to get back to its winning ways.
WORD FROM TAYLOR
"I know we went 0-10 last year, but our goal is to try to make people start talking about us again. To get our name in the paper. To get our name on the TV. To get back to that, like it used to be. That's kind of been a chip on our shoulder, and our guys are trying to get that edge to do that."