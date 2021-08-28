Quick take on prep football: Spring Garden Panthers

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26, vs. Cedar Bluff
Sept. 3, at West End Walnut Grove*
Sept. 10, vs. Locust Fork*
Sept. 17, at Cleveland*
Sept. 24, vs. Hokes Bluff
Oct. 1, vs. Gaston*
Oct. 8, at Westbrook Christian*
Oct. 15, at Sand Rock*
Oct. 22, vs. Southeastern*
Oct. 19, at Wadley
*Class 2A, Region 6 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 27, Cedar Bluff (A), W 55-0
Sept. 4, West End Walnut Grove (H), W 62-0
Sept. 11, Locust Fork (A), W forfeit
Sept. 18, Cleveland (H), W 34-14
Sept. 25, Hokes Bluff (A), L 42-28
Oct. 2, Gaston (A), W 59-0
Oct. 9, Westbrook Christian (H), W 14-8
Oct. 16, Sand Rock (H), W 55-19
Oct. 23, Southeastern (A), W forfeit
Oct. 30, Wadley (H), W 51-13
CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, Tanner (H), W 59-7
Nov. 13, Red Bay (H), W 27-2
Nov. 20, North Sand Mountain (H), W 21-0
Nov. 27, Mars Hill Bible (A), L 32-14
HEAD COACH
Jason Howard enters his 17th season as the head coach at Spring Garden. During his first stint with the Panthers from 2003-2009, Howard compiled a 29-45 record. He went 5-15 during two seasons at Ohatchee before returning to Spring Garden. From 2012-2020, Howard's teams have gone 78-30, winning region championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
CLASS, REGION
Class 2A, Region 6
LAST YEAR
12-2 overall, 7-0 region. The Panthers won the Class 2A, Region 6 championship and advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Mars Hill Bible.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Spring Garden continued its recent run of success under Jason Howard, making it to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. The Panthers finished a perfect 7-0 in region play and cruised through the first two rounds of the playoffs, defeating Tanner and Red Bay at home. After falling in the quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019, Spring Garden got over that hump with a home victory over North Sand Mountain. The Panthers ran into powerhouse Mars Hill Bible in the semifinals. They trailed 32-0 but managed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the final score more respectable.
KEY RETURNEES
QB Chaz Pope, WR Cooper Austin, OL/DL Landon Gowens, RB/LB Andrew Floyd, OL Matthias Williams, DL Jackson Rogers, FB/DE Cam Welch, WR/S Chapel Pope, DL Andrew Bates, OL Zach Kerr
OUR TAKE
The Panthers return eight starters on offense and seven on defense, but the players they lost to graduation were big names. Spring Garden must replace all-state performers Luke Welsh, Rylee Kirk and Weston Kirk. Chaz Pope will take over for Rylee Kirk at quarterback, and he will have an all-state wide receiver to throw to in Cooper Austin. If guys like Pope take to their new roles well, Spring Garden should once again compete for the region title with the likes of Cleveland and Westbrook Christian. Sand Rock and Southeastern should be improved as well.
WORD FROM COACH HOWARD
“I think expectations are still like they always are. I think people expect us to be able to compete if everybody learns their roles and we can stay healthy. I think that's the key to us right now is everybody buying into the new roles that they got and being able to learn them.”