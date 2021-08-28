Quick take on prep football: Saks Wildcats

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20, at Sylvania
Aug. 27, at Talladega
Sept. 3, vs. Piedmont*
Sept. 10, vs. Wellborn*
Sept. 17, at Ohatchee*
Sept. 24, vs. Geraldine
Oct. 1, vs. Pleasant Valley*
Oct. 8, at Weaver*
Oct. 15, vs. Glencoe*
Oct. 22, at Hokes Bluff*
*Class 3A, Region 5 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21, Sylvania (H), W 24-14
Aug. 28, Talladega (H), W 28-20
Sept. 4, Piedmont (A), L 35-6
Sept. 11, Wellborn (A), L 20-0
Sept. 18, Ohatchee (H), L 28-8
Sept. 25, Geraldine (A), W 46-14
Oct. 2, Pleasant Valley (A), W 36-8
Oct. 8, Weaver (H), W 60-0
Oct. 16, Glencoe (A), W 39-0
Oct. 23, Hokes Bluff (H) W 28-7
CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, East Lawrence (A), W 22-15
Nov. 13, J.B. Pennington (H), W 49-14
Nov. 20, Piedmont (A), L 38-20
HEAD COACH
Jonathan Miller is entering his 10th season as the head coach at Saks. He’s won two region championships and compiled an 81-26 record during his tenure.
CLASS, REGION
Class 3A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
9-4 overall, 4-3 region. The Wildcats finished fourth in Class 3A, Region 5. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs before falling to Piedmont.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Saks got off to a promising start, winning non-region contests against Sylvania and Talladega. The Wildcats hit a wall after that. They opened region play with a brutal three-game stretch that included away games at Piedmont and Wellborn and a home game against Ohatchee. Saks lost all three. The Wildcats turned things around in the second half, closing the regular season with five straight wins. They went on the road in the first round of the playoffs and defeated Class 3A, Region 8 champion East Lawrence before a blowout victory over J.B. Pennington in the second. Saks lost to Piedmont again in the quarterfinals, but the Wildcats held a 14-10 lead at halftime, showing just how much they had improved over the course of the season.
KEY RETURNEES
QB Sean Parnell, RB Rickey Garrett, WR/DB Jalen McCants, OL/DL Braelan Robinson, OL Clay Rucker, OL Jamari McBride, TE/LB Deniro Goode, WR/LB Jashaun Prothro, WR/DB Shon Elston
OUR TAKE
Because of a 14-member senior class, Saks coach Jonathan Miller says this season is one the Wildcats have been pointing to for a while. Some in that group, like quarterback Sean Parnell, running back Rickey Garrett and lineman Braelan Robinson, are entering their third year as starters. They took their lumps during the 2019 season, finishing 4-5. The COVID-19 pandemic took away what would have been a valuable offseason for a young team, and it showed early in the 2020 season, as Saks got off to a slow start. Those young Wildcats grew up in the season’s second half, however, gaining experience and confidence along the way. Parnell, who will be the first three-year starter Miller has had at the quarterback position, has the ability to hurt defenses with both his arm and legs. He will be joined in the backfield by Garrett, who Miller expects to have a big year. Jalen McCants, who came on strong during the second half of the season last year, will give Parnell a reliable target to throw to. Linebacker Jashaun Prothro and defensive back Shon Elston, along with Robinson, return to lead the defense. With an experienced group of seniors in the fold, Saks should take yet another step forward this year. Expect the Wildcats to be in the mix for a region championship — along with Piedmont and Ohatchee — and to make some noise in the playoffs.
WORD FROM COACH MILLER
“This is not going to be probably the most talented team we've ever had at Saks, but it's talented enough. It's like I tell these guys all the time, their character is what can help put them over the top.”