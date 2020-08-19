Quick take on prep football: Saks Wildcats

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21, vs. Sylvania
Aug. 28, vs. Talladega
Sept. 4, at Piedmont*
Sept. 11, at Wellborn*
Sept. 18, vs. Ohatchee*
Sept. 25, at Geraldine
Oct. 2, at Pleasant Valley*
Oct. 9, vs. Weaver*
Oct. 16, at Glencoe*
Oct. 23, vs. Hokes Bluff*
* Class 3A, Region 5 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23, Alabama Christian (H), L 20-12
Aug. 30, Cleburne County (H), W 34-21
Sept. 6, B.B. Comer (A), W 50-36
Sept. 13, Wellborn (H), L 35-14
Sept. 20, Pleasant Valley (A), L 34-14
Oct. 4, PIedmont (H), L 38-16
Oct. 11, Weaver (H), W 62-14
Oct. 18, Randolph County (A), L 36-6
Oct. 25, Glencoe (A), W 12-0
HEAD COACH
Jonathan Miller enters his ninth season as the head coach at Saks. He became the school’s career leader in wins last season and holds a 72-22 overall record.
CLASS, REGION
Class 3A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
4-5 overall, 3-4 region. Saks finished in a three-way tie with B.B. Comer and Pleasant Valley for fourth in Class 3A, Region 6. B.B. Comer won the tiebreaker, earning the region’s fourth and final playoff berth.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
If losing first-team, all-state selections Marreo Thomas, Jaylen Childs and Johnathon Cobb to graduation wasn’t difficult enough, the injury bug bit Saks hard in 2019. The Wildcats lost quarterback Roilan Torres to his second season-ending knee injury in as many years. Torres’ injury was far from the only one Saks had to endure, forcing younger players to see more action than originally anticipated. It showed on the field, as the Wildcats missed the playoffs for the first time under Miller.
KEY RETURNEES
QB Sean Parnell, RB Rickey Garrett, WR/DB Jalen McCants, ATH C.J. Gresham, OT Tre Bolton, OT Elijah Bush, OG Braelan Robinson, TE/DL Patrick Williams.
OUR TAKE
Saks opens the season with a brutal five-game stretch. After difficult non-region contests against Sylvania and Talladega, the Wildcats have the unenviable task of starting region play against Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee. Piedmont won the Class 3A state championship last year after defeating Wellborn in the semifinals, and Ohatchee went 21-2 with two Class 2A, Region 6 championships the last two seasons. A win during that three-week stretch would do wonders for Saks’ playoff chances, but even if the Wildcats drop all three, all is not lost. The schedule gets much more forgiving following a Sept. 25 non-region contest against Geraldine. The Wildcats close the season against Pleasant Valley, Weaver, Glencoe and Hokes Bluff. Saks’ younger players, led by quarterback Sean Parnell, had a chance to grow up last year. They’ll have even more opportunity to fine-tune their skills during the early portion of the 2020 season. With good injury luck this time around, the Wildcats should find themselves in position to return to the postseason with a strong late-season run.
WORD FROM MILLER
"I think we're going to be improved over last year. The thing that was fortunate for us last year, through the things that happened, we were able to get a lot of young kids on the field. We had a big sophomore class last year. They are juniors this year, and a lot of those guys have played, and played on Friday nights."