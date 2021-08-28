Quick take on prep football: Randolph County Tigers

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27, at Woodland
Sept. 3, at LaFayette*
Sept. 10, vs. Ranburne*
Sept. 17, at Horseshoe Bend*
Sept. 24, vs. Wadley
Sept. 30, vs. Fayetteville*
Oct. 8, at Vincent*
Oct. 15, at Lanett*
Oct. 22, vs. B.B. Comer*
Oct. 29, at Cleburne County
*Class 2A, Region 4 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 28, Woodland (H), W 28-6
Sept. 4, LaFayette (H), W 28-14
Sept. 11, Ranburne (A), W 42-27
Sept. 18, Horseshoe Bend (H), W 33-12
Sept. 25, Wadley (A), W 26-6
Oct. 1, Fayetteville (A), W 41-0
Oct. 8, Vincent (H), W 56-38
Oct. 16, Lanett (H), L 61-20
Oct. 23, B.B. Comer (A), L 30-0
Oct. 30, Cleburne County (H), L 26-14
CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, Clarke County (A), L 43-21
HEAD COACH
Pat Prestridge enters the 16th season at Randolph County. He coached the Tigers from 2001-07 then again, 2013 to present. He coached at Oakman between 1997-2000. He’s 149-75 in 19 years as a head coach, leading Randolph County to a Class 2A state title in 2003 and a runner-up finish in 3A in 2017. He’s led the Tigers to the semifinals four times.
CLASS, REGION
Class 2A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
7-4 overall, 5-2 region. The Tigers won their first seven games and lost their last four, finishing third in region play, behind Lanett and B.B. Comer.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
COVID-19 decimated Randolph County at the end of the season, forcing most of the Tigers’ starting offensive line and some of their backs to quarantine for the eighth, ninth and 10th games. A total of 18 players were out. They returned on the Monday before Randolph County’s playoff opener, but the damage was done.
KEY RETURNEES
DT Christian Lipham, LB Gauge Mitchell, S/WR Zack Cardwell, CB/FB Markel Lee, QB Avion Willis.
OUR TAKE
Randolph County got young by graduation. The Tigers also have only 20 players in grades 10-12. Meanwhile, their top region competition trended in the other direction, when it came to returning starters. A program that’s used to winning might have to go through a transition year.
WORD FROM COACH PRESTRIDGE
"We’re real young. We don’t have many players, mostly 10th graders. There’s only about 20 in grades 10, 11 and 12. It’s going to be a learning year, a growing year for us. It depends on how quickly we grow up. I’ve been saying that want-to determines our season this year. We might have to start a lot of eighth-graders and ninth-graders, if we get injuries."