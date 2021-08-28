Quick take on prep football: Pleasant Valley Raiders

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20, at Donoho
Aug. 27, vs. West End
Sept. 3, vs. Hokes Bluff*
Sept. 10, vs. Weaver*
Sept. 17, at Wellborn*
Oct. 1, at Saks*
Oct. 8, at Piedmont*
Oct. 15, vs. Ohatchee*
Oct. 22, at Glencoe*
Oct. 28, vs. White Plains
*Class 3A, Region 5 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 28, West End (A), L 38-22
Sept. 4, Hokes Bluff (A), L 45-0
Sept. 11, Weaver (A), W 56-8
Sept. 18, Wellborn (H), L 49-14
Sept. 25, Donoho (H), W 30-29
Oct. 2, Saks (H), L 36-8
Oct. 9, Piedmont (H), L 48-0
Oct. 16, Ohatchee (A), L 39-8
Oct. 23, Glencoe (H), W 8-0
Oct. 30, White Plains (A), L 44-28
HEAD COACH
This is Jonathan Nix’s seventh season as head coach at Pleasant Valley. His first six teams combined for a 19-41 record. After back-to-back 5-5 records in 2018 and 2019, when one more region win either year would have earned the Raiders a playoff berth, a small junior class contributed to 3-7 finish last year. Nix’s overall career record is 56-69. His three teams at Ragland were 30-5 after his three teams at Ashville went 7-23.
CLASS, REGION
Class 3A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
3-7 overall, 2-5 region
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Pleasant Valley defeated Weaver 56-8 in its second Region 5 game and Glencoe 8-0 in its final Region 5 outing. In their games against Region 5’s playoff contenders, the Raiders were overmatched. They lost by 48 points to Region 5 No. 1 Piedmont, by 35 points to No. 2 Wellborn, 31 points to No. 3 Ohatchee, 28 points to No. 4 Saks and 45 points to No. 5 Hokes Bluff. Big deficits by halftime were a regular problem.
KEY RETURNEES
RB/OLB Zeke Curvin, LT Austin English, QB/DB Braydon Maye
OUR TAKE
To call Pleasant Valley’s team inexperienced doesn’t begin to describe the situation. The Raiders have four seniors. Braydon Maye will start at quarterback for the second consecutive year. Seniors Jacob Amberson, in the rotation at defensive back; Luke Bridges, the starter at right offensive tackle; and running back-defensive back Zeke Johnson are first-year players. No, not first-year starters, first-year players.
Joining Maye as returning starters are junior left offensive tackle Austin English and Zeke Curvin, a junior who started last year at running back and outside linebacker. Connor Crump, a sophomore, and Grey Knight, a freshman, were part of the defensive line rotation last year. Junior Morgan Rich played as a reserve in the defensive secondary.
Coach Jonathan Nix expects to dress 34 players for varsity games with 15 to 20 of that number completely without game experience.
Look for Pleasant Valley to start an offensive line of Crump at center, Knight and freshman Jackson Rose at the guards, and Bridges and English at the tackles with sophomore Jeremiah Jones and freshman Malachi Weaver as the reserves. Junior Dakota Roberts should start at tight end with junior Tristan Green in reserve. The wide receivers will be Rich and freshman Jesse Gannaway. Curvin, Johnson, junior Luke Cramer, junior Dason Vick, freshman Caleb Stallings and eighth-grader Jaden Sparks are the running backs.
The defensive line will include some combination of Crump, Knight, Rose, Dakota Roberts, sophomore Hunter Roberts and freshman Antonio Gattis. Joining Curvin at linebacker will be Cramer, Vick, junior Zane Cash, sophomores Samuel Duncan and Will Walker and freshman Clark Hill.
In the defensive secondary will be Amberson, Johnson, Maye, Rich, Hunter Sparks and Jaden Sparks.
WORD FROM COACH NIX
“We are able to do things right now because they’re having fun at learning and they deal with adversity very well. … It’s almost like putting a brand new team together, like you’re going to a school and starting football. That’s kind of the way we treated spring. We treated spring like we are starting a football program and there are three guys that have started before so we worked from the ground up, worked on our strength, worked on our basic knowledge and all that’s gotten better every week.”