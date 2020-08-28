Quick take on prep football: Pleasant Valley Raiders

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28, at West End
Sept. 4, at Hokes Bluff *
Sept. 11, at Weaver *
Sept. 18, vs. Wellborn *
Sept. 25, vs. Donoho
Oct. 2, vs. Saks *
Oct. 9, vs. Piedmont *
Oct. 16, at Ohatchee *
Oct. 23, vs. Glencoe *
Oct. 29, at White Plains
* Class 3A, Region 5 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 30, West End (A), W 61-42
Sept. 6, Piedmont (H), L 28-0
Sept. 13, Weaver (A), W 59-13
Sept. 20, Saks (H), W 34-12
Sept. 28, Gaston (A), W 45-0
Oct. 4, Glencoe (A), W 47-7
Oct. 11, B.B. Comer (H), L 20-19
Oct. 18, Wellborn (H), L 35-14
Oct. 24, Randolph County (A), L 40-14
Nov. 1, Ohatchee (H), L 41-8
HEAD COACH
Jonathan Nix, 53-62, is entering his sixth season as head coach at Pleasant Valley. In five seasons at the Raiders’ helm, Nix’s teams are 16-34 overall but 14-16 in the past three years. Nix came to Pleasant Valley from Ragland. The Purple Devils were 30-5 in his three seasons there. Nix began his career as a head coach at Ashville where his three teams were 7-23.
CLASS, REGION
Class 3A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
5-5 overall, 3-4 region.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
Pleasant Valley opened the season with wins in five of its first six games. The Raiders were 3-1 in region games during that stretch, losing only to eventual Class 3A state champion Piedmont. A win in their homecoming game against region opponent B.B. Comer would have clinched a playoff berth, the first for Pleasant Valley since the 2010 season. It looked like the Raiders were on their way to the playoffs when senior running back Colton East scored on a 50-yard run late in the fourth quarter to earn Pleasant Valley a 19-12 lead. In the waning seconds of the game, a jump-ball pass completion got B.B. Comer to the Raiders’ 5-yard line and another pass produced a touchdown. Pleasant Valley stopped a 2-point conversion attempt by the Tigers but B.B. Comer was penalized for delay of game and given another play. A second try for the 2-point conversion was successful. The Raiders lost their final three games and finished 5-5 overall, 3-4 in the region and out of the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.
KEY RETURNEES
Tekoma Crump (OG), Damon Parr (OT), Caleb Ramsey (LB), Jackson Stubbs (OG), Hunter Sallee (LB), Andruw Sanders (DB), Jake Upton (RB/DB), Justin Winningham (LB)
OUR TAKE
The Raiders let their best opportunity for a playoff berth and a winning record for the season, something they haven’t had since 2008, slip away in the second half of the 2019 campaign. It’s difficult to envision them challenging for a place in the playoffs again this year. An already demanding region got even more brutal when B.B. Comer and Randolph County departed and were replaced by Ohatchee and Hokes Bluff. There will be many first-time starters when Pleasant Valley takes the field in 2020.
Junior Braydon Maye, last year’s backup quarterback, projects as the starter this season. Running back Jake Upton, a returning starter, will be joined in the backfield by Hunter Sallee and Dalton Haynes. Zeke Curvin and Andruw Sanders will also play at running back. Michael Glass and Jacob Teal will be first-time starters at wide receiver.
Three of Pleasant Valley’s four returning starters on offense are linemen. Seniors Tekoma Crump and Jackson Stubbs return at the guards and junior Damon Parr is back at tackle. Senior Travis Atchley will be the center and sophomore Austin English will join Parr as a tackle. Freshman McCain Brocksmith will be a reserve at tackle. Justin Winningham moves to full-time starter at tight end after having been the second tight end on two-tight-ends sets last year. Caleb Ramsey will rotate in for Winningham at tight end.
Sallee will handle kickoffs, field goals and extra points.
On defense, the Raiders return five starters. Sanders, a senior, and Upton were fixtures in the secondary last year. Junior Nate Shaw and sophomore Morgan Rich will complete the defensive backfield in 2020. Haynes and Maye are the backups.
Ramsey, Sallee and Winningham each started at linebacker last year and return as starters again. Curvin will join them as the fourth starter. Sophomore Ray Sandoval will be the backup at outside linebacker and freshman Will Walker will back up at inside linebacker.
On the defensive line will be Jackson Almaroad, Crump, Parr and Stubbs. Behind them will be Sam Palmer and Connor Crump. Rich is the punter.
WORD FROM NIX
“I am so pleased with their effort. … They’re wanting to come learn each day. They’re putting a helmet on and they’re wanting to go to work. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for. When you’ve got kids that are excited about football and they’re wanting to learn and wanting to get better and wanting to be pushed, that’s a coach’s dream.”