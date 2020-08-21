Quick take on prep football: Piedmont Bulldogs

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28, at Cherokee County
Sept. 4, vs. Saks*
Sept. 11, at Glencoe*
Sept. 18, vs. Weaver*
Sept. 25, vs. Jacksonville
Oct. 2, vs. Ohatchee*
Oct. 9, at Pleasant Valley*
Oct. 16, vs. Hokes Bluff*
Oct. 23, at Wellborn*
Oct. 30, at Alexandria
* Class 3A, Region 5 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 30, Addison (H), W 28-6
Sept. 6, Pleasant Valley (A), W 28-0
Sept. 13, Randolph County (H), W 27-15
Sept. 20, Weaver (H), W 53-0
Sept. 27, Jacksonville (H), W 35-14
Oct. 4, Saks (A), W 38-16
Oct. 11, Glencoe (H), W 64-7
Oct. 18, B.B. Comer (A), W 52-14
Oct. 25, Wellborn (A), L 40-35
Nov. 1, Geraldine (H), W 35-14
Class 3A playoffs
Nov. 8, J.B. Pennington (H), W 35-0
Nov. 15, Lauderdale County (H), W 42-30
Nov. 22, Geraldine (A), W 33-7
Nov. 29, Wellborn (H), W 41-7
Dec. 5, Mobile Christian (N), W 26-24
HEAD COACH
Steve Smith, 246-74, is entering his fifteenth season as head coach at Piedmont. In 14 seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach, Smith’s teams are 161-29. Prior to arriving at Piedmont, Smith spent 11 seasons as head coach at Cedar Bluff where his Tigers were 85-45.
CLASS, REGION
Class 3A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
14-1 overall, 6-1 region. Piedmont, Randolph County and Wellborn each finished 6-1 in Region 6 games, creating a three-way tie. Because of its strength of schedule, Piedmont won the Region 6 crown on a tiebreaker.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
As region champion, the Bulldogs hosted Wellborn in the Class 3A semifinals despite losing to the Panthers 40-35 in the final region game of the regular season. At home, Piedmont defeated Wellborn 41-7 to reach the 3A championship game. Piedmont’s 26-24 win over Mobile Christian earned the school its fourth state championship in Steve Smith’s 14 seasons as head coach.
KEY RETURNEES
NG Jaden Cantrell, OG J.T. Coheely, LB Brody Epps, WR Austin Estes, CB Jakari Foster, WR/S Max Hanson, QB Jack Hayes, RB Elijah Johnson, OG Steven Raney, LB Noah Reedy, WR Coleman Reid, LB Landon Smart, DE Sean Smith, RB Parker Thornton, OT Jack Tolbert, OT Connor Williams, C Hayden Young.
OUR TAKE
Piedmont appears poised for another run at a Class 3A state title. Ten of the 11 starters on offense last year return along with six on defense. In 2019, defensive end Sean Smith was first-team all-state for the second straight season. Defensive back Jakari Foster, quarterback Jack Hayes and linebacker Landon Smart each was a first-team all-state selection in 2019.
Only wide receiver Silas Thompson, another first-team all-state pick, graduated from the 2019 offense. Jaden Calhoun, who practiced with the team all last year after transferring from Weaver, will move into Thompson’s former position. Calhoun will join sophomore quarterback Jack Hayes, senior running back Elijah Johnson, sophomore fullback Parker Thornton, junior wide receivers Austin Estes and Coleman Reid, senior center Hayden Young, senior guard J.T. Coheely, junior guard Steven Raney, junior tackle Jack Tolbert and sophomore tackle Connor Williams. Sophomore wide receiver Sloan Smith will kick extra points and field goals.
On the three-man defensive front will be senior returnees Sean Smith at end and Jaden Cantrell at nose guard. Sophomore Trent Young will join them at an end. Juniors Landon Smart and Noah Reedy and sophomore Brody Epps return at linebacker and junior Blake Fortenberry will be the fourth linebacker. Epps and Smart will play inside and Fortenberry and Reedy are outside. Senior Jakari Foster returns at one cornerback. Sophomore Cody Holloway will start at the opposite corner. Sophomore Max Hanson, who started at wide receiver last year after Reid suffered a season-ending injury, has moved to safety. Junior Rusty Escamilla will be the other starter at safety.
WORD FROM SMITH
“We talk about trying to win for this current year. I read one time where Coach Saban said you don’t have to defend something that you already have. We talk about how each year is a new year and each team has its own identity. We’re obviously proud of the past successes that we’ve had but nothing that has happened previously will matter for the 2020 outcome. This team has to write its own chapter in the book. I think they all understand that. We’re just trying to focus on the things in front of us — control what we can control.”