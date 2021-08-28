Quick take on prep football: Piedmont Bulldogs

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27, vs. Cherokee County
Sept. 3, at Saks*
Sept. 10, vs. Glencoe*
Sept. 17, vs. Weaver*
Sept. 24, vs. Jacksonville
Oct. 1, at Ohatchee*
Oct. 8, vs. Pleasant Valley*
Oct. 15, at Hokes Bluff*
Oct. 22, vs. Wellborn*
Oct. 29, vs. Alexandria
*Class 3A, Region 5 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 28, Cherokee County (A), W 39-7
Sept. 4, Saks (H), W 35-6
Sept. 11, Glencoe (A), W 54-0
Sept. 18, Weaver (H), W forfeit
Sept. 25, Jacksonville (H), W forfeit
Oct. 2, Ohatchee (H), L 20-15
Oct. 9, Pleasant Valley (A), W 48-0
Oct. 16, Hokes Bluff (H), W 40-7
Oct. 23, Wellborn (A), W 27-21
Oct. 30, Alexandria (A), W 27-23
CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, Colbert Heights (H), W 47-14
Nov. 13, Plainview (H), W 46-7
Nov. 20, Saks (H), W 38-20
Nov. 27, Fyffe (A), L 14-6
HEAD COACH
In 15 seasons as Piedmont's head coach, Steve Smith is 173-31. His career record is 258-76. That includes an 85-45 run in 11 seasons at Cedar Bluff.
CLASS, REGION
Class 3A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
12-2 overall, 6-1 region. Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee finished in a three-way tie for the region championship. For the third consecutive season, Piedmont's strength of schedule earned the Bulldogs the region's No. 1 seed in the postseason bracket.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Region foe Ohatchee gave Piedmont its lone regular-season loss. In the Class 3A playoffs, the Bulldogs raced past Colbert Heights and Plainview then rallied in the second half to defeat Saks. In the 3A semifinal round, eventual state champion Fyffe edged Piedmont on a rain-soaked field.
KEY RETURNEES
DL Fisher Adams, ILB Brody Epps, WR Austin Estes, DB Rusty Escamilla, DL Blake Fortenberry, DB Omarion Foster, DB Max Hanson, QB Jack Hayes, DB Cody Holloway, OL Steven Raney, OLB Noah Reedy, WR Coleman Reid, ILB Landon Smart, K Sloan Smith, FB Parker Thornton, OL Jack Tolbert, OL Conner Williams, DL Trent Young. Hanson will move to wide receiver this season from safety where he played last season. On the offensive line, Williams will move to center from tackle.
OUR TAKE
Look for Piedmont to be playing well into November, and even December, again before its 2021 season ends. Experience is one of the magic words for the current edition of the Bulldogs and depth is another. The 63-player roster is the largest in Steve Smith’s tenure as head coach.
Junior Jack Hayes will start at quarterback for the third consecutive season. Conner Williams, Jack Tolbert and Steven Raney give Piedmont three returning starters on the offensive line and Smith has 12 more offensive line candidates. Coleman Reid, Max Hanson and Austin Estes are veteran pass catchers. Receiver Gatlyn Gardner has done well in preseason practice.
On defense, inside linebackers Landon Smart and Brody Epps and outside linebacker Noah Reedy each join Hayes in starting for the third consecutive year. Ridge Fagan and Jake Austin will be solid players at the other outside backer.
Trent Young and Fisher Adams are veterans on the defensive front. Blake Fortenberry, Chance Murphy, Lucas Ledbetter, Rhett Alford and Aaron Woodard will be ready on the defensive line as well.
Rusty Escamilla, Omarion Foster, Cody Holloway, Tanner McQueen, McClane Mohon and Trevor Pike will be in the secondary rotation. Foster and Holloway are returning starters.
On special teams, Sloan Smith kicked extra points and field goals last year and will add kickoffs and punts to his responsibilities this season.
WORD FROM COACH SMITH
“With all the things going on we’ve really placed an emphasis these first two weeks on trying to build depth. The uncertainty with COVID, and COVID numbers being what they are, I think now more than ever it’s imperative to have guys that can play multiple positions and be able to adjust on the fly.”