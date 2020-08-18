Quick take on prep football: Oxford Yellow Jackets

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 22, at Thompson
Aug. 28, at Pleasant Grove
Sept. 4, vs. Scottsboro*
Sept. 11, at Southside-Gadsden*
Sept. 18, at Pell City*
Sept. 25, vs. Gadsden City
Oct. 9, vs. Arab*
Oct. 16, vs. Springville*
Oct. 23, at Fort Payne*
Oct. 30, vs. Central-Phenix City
* Class 6A, Region 7 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23, Munford (H), W 48-6
Aug. 30, Gadsden City (H), W 42-7
Sept. 6, Pell City (A), W 41-7
Sept. 13, Charles Henderson (H), W 49-14
Sept. 20, Pinson Valley (A), W 34-33
Oct. 4, Huffman (H), W 45-6
Oct. 11, Shades Valley (A), W 38-20
Oct. 18, Clay-Chalkville (H), L 26-21
Oct. 24, Gardendale (H), W 31-14
Nov. 1, Sumter Central (H), W 52-0
Class 6A playoffs
Nov. 8, Chelsea (H), W 55-14
Nov. 15, Cullman (A), W 35-0
Nov. 22, Clay-Chalkville (H), W 20-13
Nov. 29, Pinson Valley (H), W 31-28
Dec. 6, Spanish Fort, W 14-13
HEAD COACH
Keith Etheredge enters his second season as Oxford’s head coach after leading the Yellow Jackets to a 14-1 finish and a Class 6A state championship in his first season. He won four other state championships while at Leeds and holds a 139-50 career head coaching record in stops at Leeds, Pell City, T.R. Miller and Oxford.
CLASS, REGION
Class 6A, Region 7
LAST YEAR
14-1 overall, 5-1 region. The Yellow Jackets finished first in Class 6A, Region 6 before an undefeated run through the 6A state playoffs.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
Oxford knew entering the season that it would have to go through region foes Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville to reach its ultimate goal. After eliminating the Yellow Jackets from the postseason in 2017 and 2018, Clay-Chalkville continued to be a thorn in Oxford’s side, handing the Yellow Jackets their only regular-season loss of 2019. Oxford finally broke through in the playoffs, using a second-half rally to eliminate the Cougars in the quarterfinals. That set up a semifinal rematch with Pinson Valley, and similar to the regular-season matchup between the two teams, Oxford made the big plays late in the fourth quarter to net an emotional, come-from-behind victory. The Yellow Jackets had one more rally left in them, scoring a last-minute touchdown against Spanish Fort inside Jordan-Hare Stadium to earn the school’s first state championship in 26 years.
KEY RETURNEES
QB Trey Higgins, WR Roc Taylor, OL Bradyn Joiner, OL Brandon Kirksey, OL Kyle Pilkington, LB Chanceton Holified, LB Tavares Elston, DB Trequon Fegans, DB Delvon Fegans.
OUR TAKE
Oxford lost 24 seniors, including four starters on offense and five on defense, but the cupboard is far from bare. Quarterback Trey Higgins and wide receiver Roc Taylor, a Tennessee commit, return to form the backbone of what could be a very dangerous aerial attack. Five-star prospects don’t come along often, so look for Trequon Fegans to be a game-changer on both sides of the ball. Because of reclassification, the Yellow Jackets should dominate a much-weaker region than what they’re used to. They’ll use a beefed-up non-region slate to get ready for the playoffs. Oxford has always had talent, and after breaking through last season, the Yellow Jackets now know they belong. Expect another deep postseason run from Oxford in 2020.
WORD FROM ETHEREDGE
"We want to go 15-0 and win a state championship. And if we falter along the way, we want to go 14-1 and win a state championship. Our goal is to be perfect. And you're never going to be perfect, even if you're 15-0, you're not going to be perfect, but that is the expectation. Oxford High School, there is a high expectation here."