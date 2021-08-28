Quick take on prep football: Oxford Yellow Jackets

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20, vs. Thompson
Aug. 27, vs. Pleasant Grove
Sept. 3, at Scottsboro*
Sept. 10, vs. Southside Gadsden*
Sept. 17, vs. Pell City*
Sept. 23, at Gadsden City
Oct. 8, at Arab*
Oct. 15, at Springville*
Oct. 22, vs. Fort Payne*
Oct. 28, at Central-Phenix City
*Class 6A, Region 7 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 22, Thompson (A), L 56-34
Aug. 28, Pleasant Grove (A), W 29-28
Sept. 4, Scottsboro (H), W 42-14
Sept. 11, Southside Gadsden (A), W 56-0
Sept. 18, Pell City (A), W 59-20
Sept. 25, Gadsden City (H), W 49-14
Oct. 8, Arab (H), W 42-12
Oct. 16, Springville (H), W 63-6
Oct. 23, Fort Payne (A), W 49-14
Oct. 30, Central-Phenix City (H), W 32-21 (OT)
CLASS 6A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, Minor (H), W 44-6
Nov. 13, Briarwood Christian (H), W 35-14
Nov. 20, Pinson Valley (A), L 34-2
HEAD COACH
Sam Adams enters his first season as the head coach at Oxford, taking over after Keith Etheredge left for the head coaching job at Auburn High School. Adams comes to Oxford after spending seven seasons as the head coach at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, where he compiled a 56-29 record.
CLASS, REGION
Class 6A, Region 7
LAST YEAR
11-2 overall, 6-0 region. The Yellow Jackets finished Class 6A, Region 7 play undefeated and advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Pinson Valley.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Oxford opened the season with a 56-34 loss against Class 7A heavyweight Thompson before reeling off 11 straight wins. The Yellow Jackets were dominant in region play, outscoring their opponents 311-68. They cruised through the first two rounds of the playoffs, defeating Minor 44-6 in the first round and Briarwood Christian 35-14 in the second. Oxford’s momentum came to a screeching halt in the quarterfinals against Pinson Valley. Former coach Keith Etheredge lamented the 34-2 loss, saying nothing went right against the Indians.
KEY RETURNEES
QB Sam Robertson, QB Kamari McClellan, RB Jaydon Thomas, WR Judd Syer, OL Kyle Pilkington, DB Miguel Mitchell, OLB/S Jordan Dobbins, OLB Shay’nadd Whitfield, DL Josiah Kimbrough
OUR TAKE
This Oxford team is going to look a lot different than the one from 2020. On top of the coaching change, the Yellow Jackets lost two first-team, all-state performers — quarterback Trey Higgins and wide receiver Roc Taylor — to graduation. Transfers hit Oxford hard as well. Four-star cornerback and Miami commit Trequon Fegans left for Thompson along with his younger brothers. Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, who has a plethora of offers from Power 5 schools, followed Keith Etheredge to Auburn. Those were just the biggest names — the Yellow Jackets lost 11 players total to transfer. New coach Sam Adams believes the roster turnover will open up opportunities for some “really good football players that may have been getting overlooked.” On offense, Sam Robertson and Kamari McClellan are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job. Sophomore Jaydon Thomas will take over as the starting running back behind an offensive line anchored by senior Kyle Pilkington. Expect Jordan Dobbins, a 2020 all-state selection, and Vanderbilt commit Miguel Mitchell to lead the defense. The Yellow Jackets should still be considered the favorite in Class 6A, Region 7 after dominating last year, but with so many fresh faces, a deep playoff run may be hard to come by in Adams’ first season.
WORD FROM COACH ADAMS
"Despite a lot of the opinions swirling around, we've got a lot of really good football players that are still ready to get out there ... and we’ll be excited to get after it. These guys are ready to put the product on the field that we're working so hard at day in and day out. I think these guys are going to turn some heads in a good way this year.”