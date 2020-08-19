Quick take on prep football: Ohatchee Indians

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21, vs. Cleburne County
Aug. 28, at Anniston
Sept. 4, vs. Wellborn*
Sept. 11, vs. Hokes Bluff*
Sept. 18, at Saks*
Sept. 25, Open
Oct. 2, at Piedmont*
Oct. 9, at Glencoe*
Oct. 16, vs. Pleasant Valley*
Oct. 23, at Weaver*
Oct. 29, vs. Munford
* Class 3A, Region 5 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 30, White Plains (A), W 55-18
Sept. 6, Woodland (H), W 47-6
Sept. 13, Cleveland (A), W 50-7
Sept. 20, Westbrook Christian (H), W 56-21
Sept. 27, Leeds (H), W 48-7
Oct. 4, West End (A), W 49-7
Oct. 18, Ranburne (A), W 20-7
Oct. 24, Gaston (H), W 49-0
Nov. 1, Pleasant Valley (A), W 41-8
Class 2A playoffs
Nov. 8, Southeastern (H), W 55-13
Nov. 15, Collinsville (H), L 21-14
HEAD COACH
Scott Martin enters his seventh season as the head coach at Ohatchee, where he’s compiled a 46-22 record while leading the Indians to the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.
CLASS, REGION
Class 3A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
10-1 overall, 6-0 region. The Indians finished first in Class 2A, Region 6 before losing to Collinsville 21-14 in the second round of the playoffs.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
Ohatchee continued its recent success under Martin, finishing the regular season undefeated for the second straight year. The Indians’ “Ugly Eagle” offense averaged 44.0 points a game. That number would’ve been much higher if Martin hadn’t pulled his starters during a bundle of lopsided victories. The Indians were also solid on defense, averaging 10.5 points a game. Defensive coordinator Blake Jennings was named the Alabama Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A assistant coach of the year for his efforts.
KEY RETURNEES
RB/CB Noah Fuller, QB/LB Eli Ennis, RB/S Trey Pesnell, OL Greg King, OL Payton Duncan, DL Aiden Simpson, DL Dalton Bennett, LB Wyatt Reaves.
OUR TAKE
Ohatchee enters the season needing to replace two of the three primary ballcarriers in its “Ugly Eagle” offense. Tailback Domonique Thomas and wingback Ryker Lambright are gone, but the Indians have been in this position before. Guys like Taylor Eubanks, Austin Tucker and Grayson Alward have come and gone, and Ohatchee continues to churn out wins. Eli Ennis returns at quarterback and the Indians have ready-made replacements at tailback and wingback in Noah Fuller and Trey Pesnell. A move back up to 3A, with region contests against the likes of Piedmont and Wellborn, will create a much-tougher road this season, but Ohatchee has had success in a similar region before, making the 3A semifinals in 2016. With a 41-7 record over the last four seasons, it’s hard to bet against the Indians.
WORD FROM MARTIN
"Last year we had two turnovers. ... Two. We had 11 games, two turnovers. That's it. Total. Two fumbles, and they weren't even first team. They were in reserve. So when you take our first-team offense, through 11 games, zero turnovers. Those are the numbers that I'm probably the most proud of, and I think this offense lends to that. But if you come out and watch us practice everyday, it is something that is harped on, pushed on, focused on. And I'm just going to tell you, the teams that don't turn the ball over got a chance to win any football game that they're in. I think that's really important, and that's as much a success as anything that we've done. So going into this fall season, if we can continue doing the things that we have done, which is eliminating those turnovers, and being a physical football team, and creating some turnovers, we got a chance to have a really special football team.”